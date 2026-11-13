The SABC has announced that repeat fees are payable to actors and writers whose shows were rebroadcast in 2026

Stars from SABC1 shows like Emoyeni, Going Up and Gauteng Maboneng are among those eligible to claim

SABC2 talent from Isidingo, Giyani and Fishy Feshuns are also on the list of claimable repeat fees

The SABC urged actors and creatives from several productions, including Emoyeni and Gauteng Maboneng, to come forward and claim their 2026 repeat fees. Image: SABC

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South African creatives who appeared in or wrote for library programming rebroadcast by the SABC this year could be sitting on unclaimed money, and the public broadcaster wants them to know it.

The SABC has put out a call to principal actors and writers linked to a combined list of shows that aired as repeats on both SABC1 and SABC2 during 2026. Two separate payment categories are on offer: repeat fees and commercial exploitation remuneration, each with its own claims process.

How to claim your SABC repeat fees

Creatives entitled to repeat fees should send their claims directly to repeatadmin@sabc.co.za. Those eligible for commercial exploitation remuneration, which applies to producers, writers and principal actors, must contact RoyaltyAdmin@sabc.co.za separately to process that portion of their payment.

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Which shows are on the SABC repeat list?

SABC1's list of repeated library content is the longer of the two. It includes Kwakhala Nyonini seasons 1 and 2, Ngempela season 2 and an unspecified Ngempela season, Rented Family season 1, Abomzala seasons 1 and 2, Emjindini season 1 (which aired under the Woza Nazo programming strand), Emoyeni season 1, Going Up seasons 1 through 4, Mina Nawe season 1, Side Dish season 2 and Gauteng Maboneng season 2.

Over on SABC2, the repeatable shows include Abomzala season 3, Giyani, Isidingo season 2, Keeping Score season 1, 102 Paradise Complex, Hard Copy season 4 and Fishy Feshuns season 3. South African creatives are encouraged to check both lists carefully against their own credits to confirm eligibility before reaching out to the broadcaster.

SABC cancelled Black Brain Pictures drama 'Paradys'

The SABC axed Paradys, a drama series that debuted on SABC2 in February 2026, confirming it will not return for a second season.

The public broadcaster cited poor viewership numbers and insufficient revenue as the driving forces behind the decision.

Source: Briefly News