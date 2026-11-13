Travis Barker revealed that a precancerous diagnosis forced him to give up smoking blunts, which he consumed heavily

The Blink-182 drummer admitted on a podcast that he never would have quit without the health scare

Barker previously spoke about how a 2008 plane crash that killed four people changed his relationship with prescription drugs

Travis Barker revealed that he had been diagnosed with precancerous changes in his oesophagus before deciding to quit smoking. Image: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Travis Barker has opened up about a frightening health diagnosis that ultimately pushed him to stop smoking for good. The Blink-182 drummer, 50, made the revelation during an appearance on the Big Bro with Kid Cudi podcast on Wednesday, 11 November, where he and Kid Cudi discussed sobriety and the moments that led them there. Barker said his doctor discovered precancer of the oesophagus and urged him to stop smoking immediately.

"I only quit because I got diagnosed with precancer of the oesophagus. I loved blunts, and I would smoke too much.”

He recalled asking his doctor how serious the situation was, and the response was blunt:

"This is your warning shot. Don't f around. You've got to stop smoking."

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A wake-up call he couldn't ignore

Barker was candid about the fact that without the diagnosis, he likely would have carried on indefinitely. He said, adding that he would have "never stopped" had it not been for that moment:

"I thought I could be like Willie Nelson and smoke to the day I die.”

This is not the first time the musician has spoken about a dramatic health event reshaping his habits. After surviving a 2008 plane crash that claimed four lives, Barker stopped using prescription drugs. In a previous interview with Men's Health, he described the crash as the wake-up call that replaced any need for formal rehabilitation.

"Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call.”

Watch the YouTube video below:

Recent surgery for nerve issues

Separately, Barker recently disclosed that he underwent surgery after experiencing persistent numbness in his arm, hand and fingers following a performance. A nerve test revealed he needed a cubital tunnel release procedure to address the issue. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, adding that he expected to recover within a few weeks:

"I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I can keep playing the way I play for a long, long time."

Koutney Kadarshian Barker addressed divorce rumours

Kourtney Kardashian Barker addressed circulating rumours about her marriage to Travis Barker on a recent episode of The Kardashians.

The reality star labelled speculation that the couple was living separately as "fabricated stories".

Source: Briefly News