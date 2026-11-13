A South African passenger named @kissesfr0mkris shared a clip of herself vibing with her Uber driver in November 2026

The two bonded over DJ Maphorisa music during the ride, with the moment captured in a selfie-style in-car video

South Africans online were quick to celebrate the warm, free-spirited energy she brought to a simple e-hailing trip

A South African woman turned a routine Uber trip into a full-on vibe session. Instagram user @kissesfr0mkris posted a selfie-style clip in November 2026 showing herself and her driver sharing a genuine moment, set to DJ Maphorisa's music playing in the car.

A woman showed the moment that she shared with an Uber driver. Image: @kissesfr0mkris / Instagram / Mahbub Alam/ Pexels

Source: UGC

The short video alternates between her close-up reaction shots and her driver's profile as daylight streams through the windows. Two captions overlay the footage: one reminding passengers that Uber drivers can rate them too, and another nudging riders to consider sitting in the front seat next time.

The clip by @kissesfr0mkris struck a chord with South Africans who know exactly what it feels like to connect with a stranger over good music on a commute. Watch the full clip here:

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Mzansi reacts to e-hailing moment

South Africans flooded the comments with love and laughter:

@thandekaloh said:

"Girl ❤️💯 you such a vibe 😎"

@chiso_chill322 wrote:

"Pantsula for life! ❤️🇿🇦"

@sxphelele added:

"Bathong, goodness, I hear my people but I don't see them. 🥺 The accent? Haibo, South Africa! 🇿🇦🔥"

@kylee.mov shared:

"I don't care if the trip is 5 mins. I wanna connect 😭"

@hanhofmeester184 noted:

"This is why I always make sure to tip well at least 50% or close to the fee of the ride itself 😁"

@who0is_sagie said:

"Please be safe girl 😢"

Other Briefly News stories about e-hailing drivers

Durban-based Courier Guy driver Mfundo Vilakazi melted hearts across South Africa after the courier company shared a video capturing his special friendship with three-year-old Pey, who eagerly runs out for big hugs whenever he arrives to collect parcels from her home.

A South African TikTok creator (@brownfitboy) went viral after candidly detailing the exhausting daily grind, low profit margins, and severe safety risks faced by local e-hailing drivers.

Cape Town TikTok user Zayaan Abrahams (@zayaan.abrahams) delighted viewers after filming a light-hearted trip with her Uber driver, Brian, who jokingly "humbled" her for playing Taylor Swift songs during the ride—teasing that he had bad memories of exes who listened to the pop star and joking that he was her boyfriend for the duration of the trip.

Source: Briefly News