Maskandi king Mthandeni SK joined forces with Afrikaans artist Herman Kleinhans for a 2027 Rugby World Cup anthem

The two artists brought isiZulu and Afrikaans together in a song titled Hamba Nathi, meaning Come With Us

Both musicians said the collaboration was designed to unite South Africans across different cultural backgrounds

Mthandeni SK and Herman Kleinhans teamed up for the bilingual 2027 Rugby World Cup Anthem. Image: mthandeni_sk_king, Herman Kleinhans

Source: Instagram

South Africa's musical worlds have collided most unexpectedly. Maskandi royalty Mthandeni SK and Afrikaans star Herman Kleinhans have recorded a bilingual anthem ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, titled Hamba Nathi, which translates to "Come With Us."

The collaboration bridges two distinct music traditions, bringing isiZulu and Afrikaans onto the same track to reflect South Africa's diverse cultural identity. The artists said the goal was to create something that supporters could rally behind, regardless of their background.

A song for All South Africans

Mthandeni SK described the partnership as one where the message matters more than the genre, reported Daily Sun. "Collaboration with Herman brings two different music worlds together, but the message is one that all South Africans can understand," he said. "We want to contribute to the excitement of the tournament and create a song that South Africans can sing along to with pride."

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He added that music has a unique ability to anchor people's memories to major national moments, noting that when South Africans support their country, they naturally set their differences aside and come together in celebration.

Herman Kleinhans on what makes Hamba Nathi special

For Kleinhans, the linguistic blend is precisely what gives the track its identity. He explained that having Afrikaans and isiZulu intertwine in one recording allowed both artists to stay true to their own musical roots while serving a shared vision.

"We were both able to bring our own music identities into the recording without losing the overall message. That's what makes Hamba Nathi special," he said.

Kleinhans added that the song carries ambitions beyond the rugby pitch, expressing hope that it would inspire a broader sense of togetherness among South Africans long after the tournament ends.

The 2027 Rugby World Cup is set to be hosted in South Africa, and Hamba Nathi positions itself as a cultural soundtrack to what promises to be a landmark sporting event for the country.

Mthandeni SK and Herman Kleinhans dropped the bilingual 2027 Rugby World Cup Anthem, 'Hamba Nathi.' Image: Herman Kleinhans

Source: Facebook

Phori eyes Maskandi

In a previous report from Briefly News, a video of DJ Maphorisa dancing with Maskandi artists in a studio session surfaced online and set social media alight.

The Amapiano pioneer's apparent move into Maskandi follows a major revival of the genre among mainstream South African audiences.

Source: Briefly News