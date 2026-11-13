A TikTok clip filmed near Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg captured a figure in white bolting across a busy intersection

The video was posted on 3 November by @mzaladankoo with the caption 'POV: Me escaping in Charlotte Hospital'

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter, personal stories, and jokes about hospital security

A short TikTok clip filmed near Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg has sent South Africans into a laughing frenzy. The video, posted on 3 November by @mzaladankoo, shows a figure dressed in white sprinting across a road at a traffic intersection lined with blooming jacaranda trees, with the Phillip V Tobias Health Sciences Building visible in the background.

A man ran away from Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Image:@ mzaladankoo

Source: TikTok

The caption reads "POV: Me escaping in Charlotte Hospital," complete with laughing emojis, giving the clip the kind of absurd, lighthearted energy that tends to travel fast on social media.

The clip by @mzaladankoo struck a chord with viewers who found the sight of someone apparently making a break for freedom both hilarious and oddly relatable. Within days, thousands of South Africans had commented, many sharing their own stories and observations. Watch the escape that has Mzansi in stitches:

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Mzansi reacts to hospital escape

South Africans in the comments could not hold back:

@u_thandohadebe wrote:

"I'm just thinking about the Sister who's responsible for this patient 😭"

@MaMkhize said:

"It's all funny until you work at a mental health institute😭"

@L.Nino joked:

"Running around undiagnosed 😂😭"

@sindiispg5y added:

"Funny until he is your relative 🥹🥹🥹"

@NQOBILE ✨ said:

"Imagine having a horrible day then you see this😭"

Other Briefly News stories about foot chases

A viral video circulating on X earned widespread praise for a South African Police Service officer seen sprinting at full speed through dense bush and rough terrain in pursuit of a suspect linked to illegal mining or undocumented immigration.

CCTV footage shared by Yusuf Abramjee captured a dramatic confrontation in Elsies River, Cape Town, where two suspects armed with rocks tried to smash the window and force open the door of a parked red Hyundai.

A TikTok clip posted by @lylabergmann in Johannesburg went viral after showing a suspect effortlessly vaulting over a low wooden roadside barrier while a pursuing SAPS officer tripped face-first over the same obstacle.

Source: Briefly News