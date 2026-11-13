The Springboks face France in a Test that puts South Africa's World Rugby No. 1 ranking on the line

France captain Antoine Dupont acknowledged his side faces a daunting record against the Springboks heading into the clash

Several scoreline scenarios could determine whether South Africa retain or lose their top ranking after the final whistle

The Springboks' position at the top of the World Rugby rankings is at risk as they prepare to face France in what could prove a pivotal Test match.

France captain Antoine Dupont acknowledged on Thursday that his side would need everything to go in their favour to snap a miserable run against South Africa.

The French have won just one of their last 10 meetings with the Springboks — a record that includes a particularly sobering 32-17 home defeat at the Stade de France last year, when South Africa played the entire second half with 14 men after lock Lood de Jager received a red card just before the interval.

World Rugby rankings on the line

South Africa currently lead the World Rugby rankings with 93.09 points, sitting 0.44 points ahead of New Zealand on 92.65. France are fourth with 87.49 points.

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A French victory, regardless of the margin, would cost the Springboks their top ranking. A win by 15 points or fewer would see South Africa drop 1.56 points and fall to second, while a French victory by 16 or more points would result in a 2.34-point deduction. In either outcome, France would climb to third place.

Even a draw would be enough to displace the Springboks, with South Africa losing 0.56 points and dropping to second, though France would remain in fourth position in that scenario.

How the Springboks can hold on

Rassie Erasmus' side can protect and extend their lead with a positive result. A win by 15 points or fewer would add 0.44 points to their tally and keep them in first place. A victory by 16 or more points would bring in an additional 0.66 points, strengthening their advantage at the summit.

The match therefore carries significant stakes beyond the fixture itself, with New Zealand poised to capitalise should the Springboks fail to deliver a result.

Source: Briefly News