Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are set to become the first centre partnership in Springbok history to reach 50 Tests together

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick opened up about the criticism both players faced during their careers before reaching the milestone

The record-breaking partnership will be on display when South Africa face France in Round Five of the Nations Championship on Friday

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick delivered a heartfelt tribute to centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel ahead of their record 50th Test as a centre partnership, as South Africa prepare to face France in Round Five of the Nations Championship on Friday.

Speaking from the Springboks' hotel in Paris, Stick reflected on the journey both players had taken to reach the historic milestone, acknowledging the public scrutiny each had endured along the way.

De Allende and Kriel's Long Road Together

The partnership first took shape on 18 July 2015 under coach Heyneke Meyer, when the duo started together against Australia at Suncorp Stadium in a match South Africa lost 20-24. They were also named in the starting line-up for the 2015 Rugby World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, a match the Springboks lost 18-20 to the eventual champions.

Stick, who has worked alongside both players since 2016, did not shy away from recounting the criticism directed at each of them during difficult stretches of their careers.

Stick Draws on His Own Experience

The assistant coach drew a parallel between the two players' experiences and his own early days in the Springbok coaching setup, where he faced comparable external pressure.

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Stick highlighted Kriel in particular as an example of the character required to survive in elite rugby. Both players have since won two Rugby World Cup titles with the Springboks, and Stick made clear how significant reaching the 50-Test mark is given everything the duo overcame.

South Africa's match against France in Paris kicks off on Friday evening under the Nations Championship banner.

Source: Briefly News