WhatsApp exchanges between Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and DJ Vettys emerged at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 11 November 2026

Advocate Mahlape Sello grilled Matlala about sharing two sergeants' contact details in the chats, with Matlala refusing to elaborate on the contents

Nota Baloyi reacted to the explosive footage from the inquiry, dropping a pointed two-word comment that set social media alight

Nota Baloyi weighed in on DJ Vettys’ WhatsApp chats with Cat Matlala, which emerged before the Madlanga Commission. Image: lavidanota, djvettys (Instagram), Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Explosive WhatsApp exchanges between Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and musician Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys, were placed under the spotlight at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. The footage, broadcast live on SABC News, quickly became a talking point online after Nota Baloyi weighed in with a sharp reaction.

Cat Matlala refuses to discuss sergeant chats

During the hearing, Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned Matlala about a WhatsApp conversation he had saved under the contact name "DJ Vettys Monate Mpolaye," which he confirmed referred to DJ Vettys. Sello drew Matlala's attention to page 230 of the commission's file, which contained contact details for two sergeants that the two men had exchanged via WhatsApp.

When asked to explain the relevance of sharing sergeants' numbers, Matlala declined to elaborate, citing an ongoing trial at the Johannesburg High Court.

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"I would like to please beg you, don't spoil this for me, because I will need to use this in court," he told the commission.

He confirmed the trial involves three centralised cases and is set to resume on 20 November 2026.

DJ Vettys as complainant and the attempted murder trial

Sello then probed the nature of the relationship between Matlala and DJ Vettys, establishing that Vettys is a complainant in one of Matlala's pending cases. The inquiry confirmed that the broader legal proceedings include an attempted murder trial. Matlala indicated that Vettys lodged the complaint around June or July 2025, shortly after Matlala's arrest. He also pointed out that it was Vettys who had sent him the sergeants' details, telling the commission,

"I appreciate that you see that he's the one who sent them to me."

Despite acknowledging the significance of the documents, Matlala refused to discuss the contents further, telling the advocate that engaging with the material could incriminate him ahead of his court appearance.

Nota Baloyi reacts online

Music executive Nota Baloyi responded to the viral commission footage on X, posting a reaction under the handle @lavidaNOTA that read simply:

"Monate Mpolaye… Drug money!"

The brief but pointed comment was enough to fuel speculation and conversation online about the nature of the relationship between Matlala and DJ Vettys and what the shared sergeants' details could mean for the ongoing trial.

Watch the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry footage that sparked Nota Baloyi's reaction:

Londie London reacts after being mentioned at Madlanga Commission

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that reality TV star Londie London responded after her name came up during the same proceedings before the Madlanga Commission.

An X user alleged she received a hijacked luxury vehicle as a gift from her late businessman boyfriend.

Source: Briefly News