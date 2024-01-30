Famous music producer DJ Vettys got shot on Monday, 29 January, in Pretoria after leaving Problem Child's birthday celebration

As per a statement from DJ Vettys team, he is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital

DJ Vettys got shot at Top Notch Lifestyle and was the late DJ Sumbody's best friend who got shot and killed in 2022

DJ Vettys is said to be fighting for his life in hospital following the shooting. Image: @djvettys

DJ Vettys is currently in a hospital after he was shot on Monday, 29 January, in Pretoria.

News of DJ Vettys incident circulates

The famous music producer and DJ got shot as he was leaving Problem Child's birthday celebration. The party took place at a club called Top Notch Lifestyle, previously called Ayepyep Sunnyside.

DJ Vettys' team released a statement saying he is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital.

“DJ Vettys was involved in an unfortunate incident after a shooting in the evening as he was leaving a gig. Thankfully, he survived, but he is in a critical condition and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.”

“His family and management would like to thank everyone who has reached out with concern, and we ask that you continue to pray for his speedy recovery.”

Mzansi discusses DJ Vettys shooting

Reacting to the statement shared by @PhilMphela, many noted that the DJ was the late DJ Sumbody's. real name Oupa John Sefoka, best friend. The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker got shot and killed in a hail of bullets in 2022.

@KitsoDaKit:

"What's happening in the industry? Vettys moss is DJ Sumbody's best friend?"

@jacksinthumule8:

"Word of mouth says he opened a nightclub; that type of business is not for the faint-hearted; you constantly have to look over your shoulder."

@cutieboothang:

"We need a documentary on the "Behind the scenes" of DJs in SA. It seems music isn't the industry putting them in this amount of danger."

@Kelo_kelzy

"Haibo, it has to be the same person/people who killed Sumbody."

@karabelo_Moi4

"Maybe those thugs wanted to have a share in his business, the new club in Centurion Hawayu."

@kgauza_k

"To think he was DJ Somebody's close associate."

