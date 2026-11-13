Microsoft confirmed a widespread outage affecting Teams, Outlook and Copilot, with services down for more than 11 hours across 74 countries

The tech giant said the disruption was not caused by a cyber-attack, but admitted its attempts to restore services were not working as expected

More than 430 million Microsoft 365 users were affected, with AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic also reporting knock-on problems

Microsoft admits struggle to fix global outage. Image: VCG and Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

Microsoft is in damage-control mode after a sweeping global outage knocked out some of its most widely used services on 13 November 2026. Teams, Outlook and AI assistant Copilot all went down, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to work.

The company confirmed the outage was not the result of a cyber-security breach, but offered little comfort to users waiting for a fix. Microsoft acknowledged that its efforts to restore normal service were not "taking as expected," suggesting the recovery could take considerably longer than anticipated.

A monitoring website tracking the disruption reported that users across 74 countries, including South Africa had been affected, with the outage stretching beyond 11 hours. With more than 430 million people relying on Microsoft 365 apps daily, the scale of the disruption was enormous. Tech companies OpenAI and Anthropic also flagged problems linked to the same outage.

The news was met with different reactions. Image: JGI/Jamie Grill and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

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Expert calls out Microsoft's response

A technology expert speaking to the BBC did not hold back. If the outage was not the result of a cyber-attack, the expert said, then it amounted to "incredible incompetence." The comment captured what many frustrated users were already thinking.

The timing made things worse for many. With the working week winding down and the holiday season approaching, losing access to core communication and productivity tools hit people hard, from students racing to meet deadlines to professionals whose entire workflow depends on email.

View the Instagram post below:

Internet reacts to the Microsoft meltdown

Online, users were quick to find the funny side of the chaos, flooding BBC News' Instagram page with jokes:

@daniel_obviously said:

"Please take your time. It's almost the weekend!"

@tanishkxaaaa wrote:

"Take Teams along with you 😂"

@parziva1._ shared:

"I was working on the college project and presentation literally right now, and needed to check some things from professor, that they have sent on Outlook, and I couldn't access them, now I know why. It's 5 am right now for me, and my project is due 8 am, good timing Microsoft lol."

@jbrezic joked:

"Turns out firing 60,000 people and replacing them with AI wasn't a good idea 😂"

@skeletalsid quipped:

"Let's circle back after the weekend."

@walkingwithmemphis.james reflected:

"I've realized 75% of my job is sending and receiving emails."

@purserbabe laughed:

"We are in the 'lets circle back in the new year' part of the year anyways, I say we all just call it a year 😂😂😂"

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Source: Briefly News