Swimming South Africa named veteran swimmers Chad le Clos and Erin Gallagher as co-captains for the World Aquatics Championships in Beijing

Le Clos, 34, travels to Beijing as the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history after winning 21 medals in Glasgow

Backstroke star Pieter Coetzé headlines the squad's rising generation after sweeping the backstroke events at the Commonwealth Games

Chad le Clos and Erin Gallagher will captain South Africa's 21-member squad at the World Short Course Championships in Beijing from 1 to 6 December 2026. Image: Shaun Botterill, Oli Scarf/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Chad le Clos and Erin Gallagher will lead South Africa's swimming team to Beijing next month. Swimming South Africa confirmed their appointments as co-captains of a 21-member squad heading to the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), which run from 1 to 6 December at the Water Cube.

The selection follows a strong Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow, where younger swimmers delivered 22 of the country's 25 medals. That youthful firepower gives the Beijing squad a compelling mix of experience and emerging talent.

Below is Swimming South Africa's X post announcing the team:

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Chad Le Clos embraces captaincy role

Le Clos, 34, is now the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history after extending his tally to 21 medals in Glasgow. A four-time Olympic medallist and 16-time world champion, he will compete in the 100m butterfly and relays in China.

"I'm obviously very honoured to be the team captain. I feel like I've unofficially had that role for a long time now, but I'm super grateful and humbled to officially captain with Erin," Le Clos said, according to IOL Sports.

He also singled out backstroke star Pieter Coetzé, adding that

"Pieter is in outstanding shape, fresh off his World Cup win."

Coetzé, 22, swept the backstroke events in Glasgow and set multiple Games records, making him one of the most anticipated names on the team sheet.

Erin Gallagher ready to lead by example

Gallagher arrives in Beijing off a four-medal Commonwealth Games farewell, picking up silver in the 50m butterfly and bronze in the 100m butterfly and relays. She will race the 50m freestyle, 50m and 100m butterfly, and relays in China.

"Being able to lead this team alongside Chad is an honour I don't take lightly," Gallagher said.

"Seeing the younger swimmers perform while having so much fun in Glasgow reminded me why I fell in love with this sport. I want to lead by example in China and show them that South African swimmers can race against the best in the world."

Swimming South Africa noted that both captains "embody the spirit of South African swimming" and have earned their teammates' respect through years of performance and mentorship.

The tournament also carries an added storyline for South African fans. Former national icon Tatjana Smith is set to make her international debut representing the Netherlands, following her recent switch of allegiance, giving the Beijing meet a bittersweet edge for those who followed her rise through the SA system.

Swimming SA's response to Tatjana Smith's Netherlands switch

Briefly News previously reported that Swimming South Africa (SSA) hit back at Tatjana Smith following her decision to switch international allegiance to the Netherlands.

The federation's operations manager, Mafata Modutoane, disputed claims that the Olympic champion had not received adequate support during her career.

Source: Briefly News