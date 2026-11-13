Swimming South Africa has strongly disputed Tatjana Smith's claims about the support she received during her career

A bitter disagreement over Arena and Speedo sponsorship arrangements lies at the centre of the controversy

The federation's handling of the Olympic champion's outstanding prize money has added another dimension to the dispute

Swimming South Africa has accused Tatjana Smith of sabotaging herself following her decision to represent the Netherlands, amid a bitter sponsorship dispute. Image: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Swimming South Africa (SSA) has hit back at Tatjana Smith after her decision to represent the Netherlands, with one of its senior officials accusing the Olympic champion of sabotaging her own career over sponsorship disputes.

Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian with four Olympic medals, announced on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, that she would switch her international allegiance to the Netherlands. She is expected to make her debut for the European country at next month's World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing.

Speaking on Metro FM on Wednesday, 11 November, SSA operations manager Mafata Modutoane rejected claims that the federation had neglected the swimmer throughout her career.

"We've supported Tatjana. We really supported Tatjana. Sometimes it's not financial because as the federation, we cannot afford it – we don't have the financial means," Modutoane said.

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He added:

"But at the same time, Tatjana sabotaged herself."

Arena and Speedo sponsorship dispute explained

The disagreement centres on SSA's technical sponsorship agreement with Arena and Smith's personal association with rival brand Speedo.

Modutoane argued that swimmers could receive Olympic medal bonuses of €10,000 (approximately R185,300) for gold, €5,000 (R92,650) for silver and €3,000 (R55,590) for bronze, provided they wore Arena equipment when representing South Africa.

However, Smith has previously argued that the arrangement restricted athletes' opportunities to secure personal sponsorships. The disagreement became particularly serious at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, where Smith competed in Speedo equipment.

SSA subsequently threatened her with a €46,000 (approximately R852,380) fine and withheld US$35,000 (approximately R586,250) in prize money for more than a year.

The federation later dropped the proposed fine. Following legal intervention, SSA was also forced to release the outstanding prize money together with accrued interest in September 2026.

Swimming SA faces questions over athlete support

Modutoane maintained that the Arena agreement benefited athletes and argued that Smith's sponsorship arrangements created a conflict.

Smith, however, has previously maintained that swimmers do not receive direct financial benefits from the agreement and that personal sponsorships are important for covering training and international competition expenses.

She also estimated that her parents, support network, and private sponsors had invested approximately R10 million to sustain her 16-year swimming career. The disagreement has placed SSA's athlete-support arrangements under renewed scrutiny.

What happens next for Tatjana Smith?

Smith is preparing to compete for the Netherlands at next month's World Aquatics Short Course Championships in Beijing after achieving the necessary qualifying marks at competitions in Rotterdam.

Her departure marks a significant change for South African swimming, given her achievements on the Olympic stage.

The public disagreement also leaves important questions about sponsorship arrangements, financial support and the relationship between elite athletes and their national federation.

Tatjana Smith won two gold and two silver Olympic medals at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games. Image: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Roland Schoeman defends Tatjana Smith amid South African identity controversy

Briefly News also reported that former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman had publicly defended Tatjana Smith after activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned her South African identity following her decision to represent the Netherlands.

Schoeman challenged the remarks, pointing to Smith's four Olympic medals and years of representing South Africa. He also criticised Swimming South Africa over reports that athletes are expected to contribute R55,000 to represent their country, raising further questions about the support available to elite swimmers.

Source: Briefly News