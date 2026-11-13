Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy confirmed he will sing the South African national anthem ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifier on Friday

The former Orlando Pirates striker, who turned 49 on Thursday, holds the record as Bafana Bafana's all-time top scorer with 31 goals

The coach opened up about the emotional conflict of facing his home country while remaining focused on his professional duty to Kenya

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has confirmed he will sing Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before Friday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Bafana Bafana, despite now representing a rival nation on the touchline.

McCarthy made the revelation in an exclusive interview with iDiski Times journalist Matshelana Mamabolo, one day after celebrating his 49th birthday. The former striker, who scored 31 goals for South Africa and remains Bafana Bafana's all-time record goalscorer, said his identity as a South African has not dimmed regardless of his current role.

"I'm still a South African, and I have done a great deal for my country when it comes to football, so I will sing my national anthem," McCarthy told Mamabolo.

McCarthy addresses the emotional conflict

While McCarthy was candid about the sentimental weight of the fixture, he was equally clear that sentiment would not interfere with his professional responsibilities come kick-off.

"Eish, facing Bafana ain't no easy task and all the emotions that come with it. It's a mixed emotion feeling, to be honest. It's my country and my first love that makes it ever so hard," he said.

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He added that professionalism would ultimately take precedence. "But my professional duty is to the team and country I manage, so all the emotions go out the window. We will do our very best to maintain the utmost professionalism and give a good account of ourselves."

McCarthy also acknowledged the difficulty of the task against Bafana, paying tribute to opposing coach Pitso Mosimane. "Victory would be amazing, but I know how difficult it will be, considering Bafana's status in African football. Coach Pitso is a very respected coach and a friend."

Kenya determined to cause an upset

Despite the personal complexity of the occasion, McCarthy stressed that his sole focus is delivering results for Kenya.

"I can't be too emotionally invested because my job is to be the head coach for Kenya and I have to do anything possible to bring success and prosperity to the national team," he said.

The match forms part of South Africa's 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign, with Bafana Bafana widely regarded as favourites heading into the fixture.

Source: Briefly News