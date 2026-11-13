Benni McCarthy's daughter Lima Rose shared a four-photo Instagram tribute as the former Bafana Bafana striker celebrated his 49th birthday

The birthday post attracted a lot of attention, with fans joining in the celebrations

McCarthy is preparing to lead Kenya against Bafana Bafana at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on Friday, 13 November

Benni McCarthy received a special birthday message from his daughter, Lima Rose, just a day before leading Kenya against Bafana Bafana in South Africa.

The former Bafana Bafana striker turned 49 on Thursday, 12 November 2026, and his daughter marked the occasion with a four-picture Instagram tribute.

Lima Rose called McCarthy the best dad in the world, wished him a blessed day and tagged Cape Town in the post.

One follower called McCarthy the best coach, while another simply wrote, "Happy birthday, coach".

Benni McCarthy prepares for Bafana Bafana showdown

The family tribute came at an interesting time for the former South African international, who is preparing for a high-profile return to local football.

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McCarthy is currently in charge of Kenya's national team, the Harambee Stars, who face Bafana Bafana at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on Friday, 13 November.

Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00, with the encounter forming part of the teams' back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures. The sides will meet again in Nairobi on Tuesday, 17 November.

The match also sees McCarthy come up against his home country for the first time as Kenya's head coach. He previously enjoyed a distinguished playing career with Bafana, scoring 31 international goals and becoming South Africa's all-time leading goalscorer.

McCarthy's Kenya commitment amid salary concerns

The build-up to the encounter has also been overshadowed by an unresolved salary dispute involving McCarthy and members of his Kenyan technical team.

According to IOL, the coach has raised concerns about outstanding payments but maintained that his professional responsibilities would remain his priority. He has also stressed that his commitment on the pitch is to Kenya, despite his affection for South Africa.

McCarthy has previously shared special family moments on social media. In May this year, he celebrated Lima Rose's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram message.

This time, his daughter returned the gesture with a birthday tribute of her own, arriving just before an important assignment against the country where her father made his name in football.

Source: Briefly News