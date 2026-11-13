Chris Mutangana, a commercial pilot, announced a special milestone to passengers aboard his flight departing from Kinshasa

He used the aircraft intercom to share that his mother and younger brother were flying with him for the very first time

A handwritten pink sticky note on his clipboard and cabin photos captured the emotional family moment at 37,000 feet

Chris flew his mom and brother for the first time. Image: @chrismutangana

Source: Getty Images

A commercial pilot turned an ordinary flight into an extraordinary family milestone on 7 September 2026. Chris Mutangana was at the controls of a flight departing Kinshasa when he picked up the intercom and made an announcement that had nothing to do with turbulence or seatbelts.

His mother and younger brother were on board. It was the first time in his entire career that they had flown with him.

Speaking directly to his passengers from the cockpit, Chris shared just how much the moment meant to him. He told everyone that his family had given him incredible support throughout his journey, and that he simply wanted them to know how much he loved them. A handwritten note in pink, pinned to his clipboard, made the gesture even more personal.

A career built on family support

Photos taken at the aircraft door and inside the cabin show Chris beaming alongside his mother and brother. The pride on their faces tells the whole story. For a man who credits his family's belief in him as the foundation of his success, having them on board, at cruising altitude, in the aircraft he was flying, was a dream realised.

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The video, which Chris shared on Instagram, quickly resonated with viewers who were moved by the moment when a son was doing his job with the people who made it possible sitting right behind him.

View the Instagram video below:

Viewers react to the heartwarming flight

People in the comments on the page could not hold back their feelings:

@sylvie_sugira wrote:

"This is sooo beautiful 🥹🥰 So happy for you Chris 👏🏽👏🏽"

@__the_real_g.o.l.d said:

"A proud mother ❤👏💯"

@gracia_bwalankay_nzilaba shared:

"Oh wow 😍 making your mom proud is making God proud 🙌🔥"

@sinachpackaging added:

"So beautiful to watch 😍😍"

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Source: Briefly News