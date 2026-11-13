Russian rooftoppers Ivan Kuznetsov and Angelina Nikolau scaled the Empire State Building spire and unfurled a peace banner

The couple spoke out alongside their attorney, who warned they face prison time and possible deportation back to Russia

Viewers were divided; some rallied behind the pair, calling for their release, while others said they needed to face the consequences of their actions

Russian climbers Ivan Kuznetsov and Angelina Nikolau spoke out alongside their attorney after scaling the Empire State Building spire to unfurl a peace banner. Image: @foxnews / @0xlordmicky

Source: Instagram

Two Russian rooftoppers are fighting for their freedom in New York after scaling the spire of the Empire State Building. Ivan Kuznetsov and Angelina Nikolau climbed the iconic skyscraper and unfurled a black banner bearing the words, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."

The pair appeared outside court on 12 November 2026 alongside their attorney, who made clear the gravity of what they now face. Beyond criminal charges and potential prison time, deportation looms as the most frightening outcome. In the Instagram video shared by @foxnews, their lawyer warned that if sent back to Russia, Ivan would almost certainly be conscripted to fight in the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Angelina could face imprisonment for her artistic activism.

A message of love, not danger

Addressing reporters, Ivan was direct. He said they never intended to put anyone at risk and are prepared to defend themselves in court. Nikolau read a prepared statement explaining that the climb was not a stunt but a sincere attempt to share a message of love and peace amid immense global suffering.

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Their attorney framed the case as far more than a trespassing matter, arguing that the consequences of deportation would be severe and potentially life-threatening for both. The case has drawn attention well beyond New York, partly because of the stark contrast between the couple's message of peace and the very real threat of war that awaits them if deported. For now, Ivan and Angelina remain in the United States as their legal battle unfolds.

Watch the Fox News Instagram reel featuring the couple speaking outside court below:

Online viewers divided over the stunt

Reaction to the video was largely sympathetic, with many viewers expressing admiration for the couple's peaceful intentions. Others, however, noted that Americans would have faced harsher treatment if they had done that in Russia.

@wutronicai shared:

"I feel bad for them, but it’s an incredibly reckless thing to do if you’re on a green card. When I had mine, I literally drove the speed limit at all times, followed all the laws, and never tried to make trouble."

@mr_newport said:

"Free them ❤️."

@albycipriano added:

"Let them be free! ❤️ These are the kind of people that must be defended."

@leonk___ noted:

"At least they didn't destroy anything or break/burn down the structure."

Not everyone agreed. @court_rossi pushed back:

"Nope, nope, you made the decision to do that; now live with the consequences."

@michael_lupton pointed out:

"An American would be arrested in every country if they did this."

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Source: Briefly News