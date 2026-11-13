SA-born prop Pierre Schoeman opened up about his controversial decision to represent Scotland rather than the Springboks

Schoeman, who moved to Edinburgh in 2018 with just two suitcases, faced intense media scrutiny over his national allegiance

The Nelspruit-born player revealed what drove him to pack up his life in South Africa and never look back

Pierre Schoeman, the Nelspruit-born prop who once played for the Bulls, has spoken candidly about his decision to represent Scotland's national rugby team rather than the Springboks.

In an interview on the podcast Origin Story, hosted by David McIntosh Junior, Schoeman addressed the criticism he has faced over the years.

"Even if I'm good enough to play for South Africa, I chose Scotland. That's my answer, and it still is. And it will forever be," the 33-year-old said.

From Pretoria to Edinburgh

Before leaving South Africa, Schoeman attended Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool in Pretoria, studied Business Studies at the University of Pretoria, and represented the Blue Bulls. He also wore a South African jersey at under-18 and under-20 level before his career took a different direction.

In 2018, he signed with Edinburgh Rugby, relocating with his wife, Charissa, carrying only two suitcases between them after selling their house and giving away most of their possessions. By 2021, he had qualified to represent Scotland through residency and was named in the national training squad.

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Schoeman admitted he had once dreamed of owning a Springbok jersey, but said the path his life took ultimately led him to collect several, trading them with opponents after Scotland test matches.

"God's dreams for you are much bigger than your own dreams. The way was a much different route. And I would not change it for the world," he told McIntosh.

53 Test Caps and Scottish Citizenship

By 2026, Schoeman had earned 53 test caps for Scotland, and both he and Charissa officially received their Scottish citizenship that same year.

He is also a business partner of fellow South African-born Edinburgh and Scotland player Duhan van der Merwe. The two co-own a whisky company called Against the Grain.

Source: Briefly News