A South African woman shared a TikTok video assembling her Checkers Christmas tree alone, declaring herself a 'family of 1'

The tree, reportedly from Checkers, caught the attention of followers who wanted to know where to get one and how much it cost

Her message about not waiting for a family to start traditions struck a chord with South Africans online

Khanyi and the tree she set up. Image: Khanyi

Source: TikTok

A South African woman decided she was not going to wait for the perfect moment to start her Christmas traditions. On 10 November 2026, TikTok user @kaymabz posted a cosy home video showing herself unboxing and assembling an artificial Christmas tree in her modern apartment, all on her own.

The caption she posted alongside the clip said it all:

"POV: you are not waiting till you have a family for some traditions. I'm starting them now as a family of 1."

A Checkers tree that stole the show

The 2.5-metre tree, which reportedly came from Checkers and cost around R1,600, went from flat-pack box to a fully lit, decorated centrepiece in her living room. The finished result was the kind of warm, festive display that most people associate with a house full of family. Instead, it belonged to one woman who simply decided the season was worth celebrating on her own terms.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The video's tone was upbeat and unapologetic, the kind of content that makes viewers feel like they are watching a friend get their home ready for the holidays.

Mzansi wants to know where to get one

The comments section quickly filled up with people asking about the tree. Several followers wanted to know exactly where she had bought it and how much she had paid, with many tagging friends or sharing the find with their partners.

One viewer, Mologadi Kgope, shared that the video had inspired her to ask her husband for a tree upgrade, writing:

"You made me ask my husband for an upgrade and he came through for us. Our tree is also up. Thank you for the plug."

View the TikTok video below:

South Africans in the comments on her page could not stop talking about the tree:

@Niekeey_m asked:

"What side is this khany? From Checkers ne?"

@Nonkue|Motherhood&lifestyle wrote:

"Where did you buy it and how much chommy?"

@Mologadi Kgope said:

"Tried to tag you on my post but your settings won't allow. You made me ask my husband for an upgrade and he came through for us. Our tree is also up. Thank you for the plug."

@BoujeeMom commented:

"So beautiful! Where is the tree from?"

@Cinnamon By M added:

"It looks really pretty at night omg."

What started as a simple unboxing video turned into something that resonated far beyond home décor. For many South Africans watching, it was a quiet but powerful reminder that celebrations do not have to wait for the right circumstances or the right number of people in the room.

More Briefly News stories on Christmas

Lisa Strydom Delport unboxed Checkers’ R99 hamper at Baywest Mall, revealing everyday essentials and pantry staples—and a festive way to support a family in need.

Rachel Hehe’s South Korea rent-a-boyfriend video fooled fans at a festive Christmas market until viewers discovered her charming companion was her real husband.

Viral TikTok shows a shopper stunned by R309.99 Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits, as the ‘Low Price’ label sparks South Africans’ disbelief and online jokes.

Source: Briefly News