KwaZulu-Natal police launched a manhunt after a deadly shootout in Greytown on Thursday, 12 November 2026, left a senior officer dead

The female station commander was killed during a high-speed pursuit of armed robbery suspects along the R33 road towards Msinga

Police killed two suspects and arrested a third at the scene, but several others escaped into mountainous terrain on foot

A female station commander has been killed in Greytown. Images: @MDNNews/X and @DasenThathiah/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL — A female station commander has been shot and killed following a confrontation with armed robbery suspects in Greytown, with KwaZulu-Natal police now conducting an intensive manhunt for those who fled the scene.

Journalist Desan Thathia posted about the incident on X stating that the shootout occurred on Thursday afternoon, 12 November 2026, after officers responded to reports of an active business robbery in the area.

The Lieutenant Colonel was leading a team of officers when they arrived at the scene, where a shop owner had been shot and injured and several employees allegedly assaulted. At least 10 armed suspects had already fled the premises in a Toyota Quantum by the time police arrived.

Pursuit along the R33 road

The station commander, working alongside private security personnel, initiated a high-speed pursuit of the getaway vehicle. Officers eventually intercepted the suspects along the R33 road in the direction of Msinga. Realising they had been cornered, the suspects opened fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

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The Lieutenant Colonel was struck during the gunfight and died at the scene. A Sergeant was shot in the arm and transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Officers returned fire, killing two suspects on the spot. A third suspect sustained gunshot wounds, was arrested, and is currently receiving treatment in hospital under police guard.

Three illegal firearms were recovered at the scene, comprising two high-calibre rifles and a handgun.

See X post from Dasen Thathiah here:

Tactical units deployed in search operation

The remaining suspects escaped on foot into the surrounding mountainous terrain, prompting the deployment of tactical police units across the Greytown and Msinga areas.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

"An attack on police officers is an attack on the State, and police will use every available resource to trace the suspects," Makoba said.

He added that the search would continue around the clock until all fugitives were brought to justice.

Makoba also extended condolences to the family and colleagues of the slain Lieutenant Colonel, paying tribute to her service.

Search operations in the mountainous terrain surrounding the two areas remained active at the time of publication.

Police officer killed in gunfight after robbery

Previously, Briefly News reported that a gun battle between suspects and KwaZulu-Natal police saw three robbers killed in Ntuzuma, north of Durban in 18 Auguts 2024. Police said a rogue officer was among the trio, killed in two separate shootouts with cops. Police later tracked down a third suspect, who had initially escaped, and killed him in a subsequent confrontation. Later information revealed that he was a Sergeant based at the KwaMashu police station who had gotten off the night shift earlier.

Source: Briefly News