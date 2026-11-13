Gogo Maweni announced a November special for her spiritual product combo priced at just R199

The G.G.L.O.W oil and Pink Waters bath salt each carry a list of spiritual and financial benefits

Maweni threw shade at competitors with a cheeky caption while directing buyers to her Mondeor store

Gogo Maweni promoted her spiritual combo pack. Images: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni is back at it, blending traditional healing with savvy social media marketing, this time rolling out a November combo deal that is turning heads on Instagram.

The sangoma and reality TV personality took to her Instagram page on 12 November 2026 to unveil her G.G.L.O.W + Pink Waters Power Combo, a bundled pairing of a spiritual oil and herbal bath salt available for R199. The post featured a colourful promotional flier that laid out an extensive list of promised benefits for each product.

What the R199 combo claims to offer

According to the flier, the G.G.L.O.W spiritual oil is formulated to attract money and opportunities, boost confidence and personal magnetism, open doors, bring luck and success, cleanse negative energy, and promote peace and protection.

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The Pink Waters herbal bath salt covers equally broad ground, marketed as being beneficial for the skin while also helping to open doors, bring luck, remove dark clouds, eradicate bad omens and evil spirits, attract money, cleanse the user's aura, cut unwanted sexual ties, make the user more lovable, and even assist with dream recall.

It is not unusual for Maweni to use her platform this way. The outspoken healer regularly promotes her products and services for clients who visit her Mondeor, Johannesburg store in person or place orders online from across the country.

Gogo Maweni’s G.G.L.O.W + Pink Waters Power Combo costs only R199. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

"The Glow Is Mine… The Shade Is Free"

What made this particular post stand out was the attitude behind it. The promotional flier carried two pointed taglines taking aim at imitators: "Don't confuse a dupe with a diva!" and "Created by the best, affordable like them."

Maweni carried that same energy into her caption, writing: "The Glow is mine…The shade is free. November Special G-Glow combo R199 'Created by the best affordable like THEM' to order WhatsApp 079-380-7478 in store 193 Beauval Lane Mondeor JHB 2091"

Customers looking to get their hands on the combo can walk into her Beauval Lane store in Mondeor or place an order directly via WhatsApp.

See Gogo Maweni's flier below.

Gogo Maweni's workout video sparks debate

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Gogo Maweni running on a treadmill.

Social media debated her posture, convinced that she had never worked out a day in her life despite sporting a slimmer figure.

Source: Briefly News