Pam Andrews posted a throwback video on social media, revisiting her iconic red carpet look from the 2014 Channel O Africa Music Video Awards

The former Rhythm City actress wore a daring floor-length black sheer mesh gown that stopped traffic on the night and is clearly still living rent-free in fans' heads

Andrews opened up about missing her younger self and her wild fashion era, and her followers flooded the comments with memories of the outfit

Pam Andrews looked back to her iconic fashion moment. Images: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

Former Rhythm City actress Pam Andrews sent social media into a spin after revisiting one of her most talked-about red carpet moments. On 12 November 2026, she posted a throwback video on Instagram that had fans scrambling to the comments section.

The clip takes viewers back to the 2014 Channel O Africa Music Video Awards, where Andrews made sure nobody in the room could look away. She stepped onto the red carpet in a floor-length black sheer mesh gown, completely transparent save for textured, glossy black appliqués placed across the bust and lower torso. She finished the look with a striking turquoise lip, her sleek signature bangs, and silver statement jewellery. Her husband, Voytek Pieron, accompanied her at the event.

Pam Andrews on her boldest fashion era

At the time, Andrews was best known for being part of pop group 101 and for playing the beloved Gail October on the hit e.tv soapie, a character that made her a household name and cemented her reputation as one of South Africa's most striking on-screen personalities. The outfit from that night went on to take on a life of its own online, and over a decade later, it is clearly not done making waves.

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Reflecting on the throwback, she wrote: "My crazy outfit days #throwback #throwbackthursday. I'm not gonna lie, I had fun. I miss my flat stomach."

Her candid caption struck a chord. Rather than holding back, she leaned into the nostalgia with genuine warmth, the kind of post that reminded followers why they adored her in the first place.

Pam Andrews' iconic 2014 Channel O Africa Music Video Awards dress still has fans talking over a decade later. Image: pamandrews_.

Source: Instagram

Fans flood Pam's comments with memories

The comment section quickly filled up with fans who clearly never forgot the look.

thapeleaux kept it short and sweet:

"Still that girl!!"

lekwazi wrote:

"I still remember this; it turned heads."

mbali_nomonde added:

"I can never forget this outfit."

ashlynblu shared just how far the outfit's influence reached:

"I bought blue lipstick after this. You were and still are that girl."

See Pam Andrews' iconic dress below.

Pam Andrews opens up about her cosmetic procedures

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Pam Andrews opening up about her cosmetic surgery journey.

The actress revealed how many surgeries she has had in her life and the real reason she went under the knife.

Source: Briefly News