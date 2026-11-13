Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Friday Weather: Heatwave Grips Gauteng as Fire Danger Rises in Parts of 3 Provinces
South Africa

Friday Weather: Heatwave Grips Gauteng as Fire Danger Rises in Parts of 3 Provinces

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Gauteng is experiencing its second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 36°C
  • City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to avoid direct sunlight between 11h00 and 15h00
  • The South African Weather Service warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and central interior

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Johannesburg heatwave continues Friday as EMS warns residents to stay hydrated
The heatwave continues. Image: ojos de hojalata and Tomwang112
Source: Getty Images

Scorching temperatures are set to grip Johannesburg and much of Gauteng again on Friday, 13 November 2026, as the province endures its second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season.

Forecasters expect Pretoria to reach a high of 36°C, with Vereeniging close behind at 35°C and Johannesburg recording up to 34°C. The dry and oppressive conditions follow a brief but intense spell of heavy rains, thunderstorms and localised flooding that swept through parts of Gauteng earlier in the week.

EMS issues heat safety warning

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi called on residents to look after themselves during the extreme heat. He said:

Read also

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Gauteng Health's urgent malaria warning with blunt question

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Stay hydrated; drink lots of water; avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11h00 and 15h00 in the afternoon. Residents who are working directly in sunlight are encouraged to take regular breaks."

Mulaudzi also flagged that relief may be short-lived, noting that the South African Weather Service's early forecast points to a 60% chance of rainfall on Saturday and 80% on Sunday, urging residents to remain cautious heading into the weekend.

The City of Joburg EMS confirmed it will keep watch across all seven of its regions for any heat-related emergencies. Residents can contact the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for life-threatening situations.

Johannesburg heatwave continues Friday as EMS warns residents to stay hydrated
Residents urged to avoid direct sunlight. Image: Nikola Stojadinovic
Source: Getty Images

Province-by-province forecast

The heat is not limited to Gauteng. Several other provinces are facing dangerous conditions on Friday:

Northern Cape: Heatwave conditions are expected to persist, with extremely high fire danger warned for the western parts of the province and northeastern areas.

Read also

Gauteng records 17 malaria deaths as infections surge in 2026

North West: Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are forecast to continue throughout the day.

Free State: Residents can expect prolonged heatwave conditions with high temperatures showing little sign of easing.

Limpopo: Hot conditions are expected to continue, particularly across the Western Bushveld areas.

Eastern Cape: The South African Weather Service has flagged extremely high fire danger in parts of the province.

Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal: Thundershowers are forecast for most provinces over the weekend, bringing some relief but also the risk of localised flooding.

Residents across all affected provinces are encouraged to stay indoors during peak heat hours, check on elderly neighbours and keep emergency services numbers close at hand.

More Briefly News stories on weather

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Weather
Hot:
Nhlamulo baloyi Mcebo dlamini Paul roos gymnasium Ashley morrill Dj black coffee