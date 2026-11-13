Gauteng is experiencing its second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 36°C

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to avoid direct sunlight between 11h00 and 15h00

The South African Weather Service warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and central interior

The heatwave continues. Image: ojos de hojalata and Tomwang112

Source: Getty Images

Scorching temperatures are set to grip Johannesburg and much of Gauteng again on Friday, 13 November 2026, as the province endures its second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season.

Forecasters expect Pretoria to reach a high of 36°C, with Vereeniging close behind at 35°C and Johannesburg recording up to 34°C. The dry and oppressive conditions follow a brief but intense spell of heavy rains, thunderstorms and localised flooding that swept through parts of Gauteng earlier in the week.

EMS issues heat safety warning

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi called on residents to look after themselves during the extreme heat. He said:

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"Stay hydrated; drink lots of water; avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11h00 and 15h00 in the afternoon. Residents who are working directly in sunlight are encouraged to take regular breaks."

Mulaudzi also flagged that relief may be short-lived, noting that the South African Weather Service's early forecast points to a 60% chance of rainfall on Saturday and 80% on Sunday, urging residents to remain cautious heading into the weekend.

The City of Joburg EMS confirmed it will keep watch across all seven of its regions for any heat-related emergencies. Residents can contact the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for life-threatening situations.

Residents urged to avoid direct sunlight. Image: Nikola Stojadinovic

Source: Getty Images

Province-by-province forecast

The heat is not limited to Gauteng. Several other provinces are facing dangerous conditions on Friday:

Northern Cape: Heatwave conditions are expected to persist, with extremely high fire danger warned for the western parts of the province and northeastern areas.

North West: Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are forecast to continue throughout the day.

Free State: Residents can expect prolonged heatwave conditions with high temperatures showing little sign of easing.

Limpopo: Hot conditions are expected to continue, particularly across the Western Bushveld areas.

Eastern Cape: The South African Weather Service has flagged extremely high fire danger in parts of the province.

Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal: Thundershowers are forecast for most provinces over the weekend, bringing some relief but also the risk of localised flooding.

Residents across all affected provinces are encouraged to stay indoors during peak heat hours, check on elderly neighbours and keep emergency services numbers close at hand.

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SAWS forecasts temperatures of up to 40°C on Tuesday, with extremely high fire danger across four provinces and a very high UVB sunburn index in some areas.

SAWS warns a heatwave is gripping Gauteng, the Northern Cape and Free State, with temperatures topping 40°C, veld-fire risks and El Niño likely to fuel more.

Saws has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng and KZN, with heavy rain, hail and damaging winds expected from this evening.

Source: Briefly News