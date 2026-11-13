Russian content creator Sherry Shahinzadeh took her followers inside the new rooftop bar at The Cape Town EDITION hotel at the V&A Waterfront

Sherry and a friend enjoyed drinks overlooking panoramic ocean and harbour views from the hotel's striking rooftop lounge

South Africans in the comments were divided, with some in awe of the venue and others raising questions about inequality

An expat living in South Africa shared a glamorous tour of a newly opened rooftop lounge at the V&A Waterfront. Image: Sherry Shahinzadeh

Source: Facebook

A Russian content creator living in South Africa has set tongues wagging after showing off one of Cape Town's newest luxury spots to her followers online. Sherry Shahinzadeh posted a Facebook reel on 11 November 2026, taking viewers through The Cape Town EDITION hotel at the V&A Waterfront. She described it as "the coolest new rooftop in Cape Town," and the clip made it easy to see why.

Inside the Cape Town EDITION Rooftop

The video follows Sherry as she walks through the hotel's brick entrance and long, contemporary corridors before riding up to the rooftop bar and lounge. Once there, she and a friend settle in with drinks beside slanted floor-to-ceiling windows that frame sweeping views of the ocean and harbour. As dusk settles in, the camera pans to the rooftop swimming pool glowing beneath a distinctive lattice roof structure — a moment that stopped many viewers mid-scroll.

Watch Sherry's tour of the Cape Town EDITION rooftop in the Facebook reel below:

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Cape Town views that sparked a bigger conversation

While many viewers were simply curious about the venue, the video stirred a more thoughtful response from some South Africans. The mix of luxury and location prompted one commenter to raise the issue of economic inequality, pointing out how out of reach these kinds of spaces are for most people in the country. Here is how viewers responded to Sherry's post:

@Emmanuel Mw wrote:

"The Barack 🔥in Strand and Bree St, Cape Town, is massive."

@Veronica Ryan said:

"How many South Africans can afford to live in a house 🏡 or an apartment? This is a stark reality of inequality."

@Jason Farrell asked:

"What place is that?"

@Lawrence Anthony commented:

"Yes, I'm so glad for you."

@Ragelkie De Seer offered:

"What a vanilla building."

@Sean Minnaar added:

"Looks nice."

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Source: Briefly News