Tsekeleke made insensitive comments about Dr Gravestone's appearance during a livestream, sparking a major body-shaming backlash online

The Tembisa-born rapper, who was born with facial dysmorphia, used the controversy to raise awareness about his condition

Dr Gravestone spoke about growing up being mocked for his looks and what the public's outpouring of support meant to him

Dr Gravestone broke his silence on Tsekeleke's remarks. Images: Mpilo Morningstar, Tsekeleke 012

Source: Facebook

Rapper Dr Gravestone has chosen to extend grace to dancer and influencer Tsekeleke after a livestream incident left South Africa talking. Rather than holding a grudge, the Tembisa-born artist used the controversy as a platform to shed light on a condition he has lived with since birth.

Born Mpilo Mbuntshu, Dr Gravestone was thrust into the spotlight when Tsekeleke, whose real name is Mixon Tholo, made foul comments about his appearance during a livestream.

The remarks drew widespread criticism, with many calling out Tsekeleke for bullying and body-shaming, particularly given that the dancer has previously faced body-shaming himself. Tsekeleke subsequently issued an apology, which Mbuntshu accepted with notable openness.

Dr Gravestone on growing up with facial dysmorphia

Speaking to DailySUN, Mbuntshu revealed that he was born with facial dysmorphia and that he was not offended by Tsekeleke's comments. He said he appreciated the dancer for taking accountability. His bigger focus was on using the moment to educate the public about his condition, noting that Tsekeleke may simply not have understood what he was dealing with.

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The rapper shared that growing up was far from easy. He recalled struggling to connect with other children because he was constantly mocked for looking different, with strangers often stopping to stare at him in the street.

He also noted that no one else in his family shares his appearance. He was eventually enrolled in a school for children with disabilities, where he found a sense of belonging for the first time and developed a deep respect for others living with disabilities.

Dr Gravestone forgave Tsekeleke and used the moment to speak about his condition. Images: Mpilo Morningstar, Tsekeleke 012

Source: Facebook

Rapper and motivational speaker finds his voice

Beyond music, Dr Gravestone works as a motivational speaker, using his story to inspire people from disadvantaged backgrounds. He told DailySUN that the wave of love and support he received during the Tsekeleke controversy moved him deeply, especially in the context of a childhood spent being ridiculed.

"From having people mock and laugh at you, to a sudden change where everyone cares about you, sees you, and hears your voice," he said.

For Mbuntshu, the incident ultimately became less about the insult and more about finally feeling seen after a lifetime of being on the margins.

In a recent Facebook post, he summed up his outlook on life, expressing his desire to live boldly and appreciate every moment.

"I just want to live, but I want to live with the greatest intensity. I want to feel every moment of my life, for as long as it lasts. I wanna be more than just alive."

Watch Dr Gravestone's recent interview below.

Maglera Doe Boy claps back at body shamers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Maglera Doe Boy's response to the relentless wave of body-shaming.

After online users made foul remarks about his apparent weight gain from a viral video, the rapper responded in the best way he knows how.

Source: Briefly News