Pam Andrews posted a selfie-style video of herself attempting a viral dance challenge at home on 4 November 2026

The clip quickly gained traction after Pam hilariously struggled to complete the move and admitted defeat on camera

Fans flooded the comments section with over 80 reactions, with many saying they felt personally seen by her attempt

Pam Andrews had social media users laughing after attempting a viral dance challenge in a hilarious video. Image: Pam Andrews

Source: Instagram

South African personality Pam Andrews had fans in stitches after posting a video of herself bravely, and somewhat unsuccessfully, attempting a viral dance challenge from the comfort of her living room.

. The lighthearted video, shared on 4 November 2026, shows her confidently declaring she can pull off the move before things go sideways in the most relatable way possible. She said in the clip, laughing off the failed attempt with good humour:

"Oh, please, I can do that easy, easy. Okay, okay, okay, okay. How does she get back up? Now I need to, I need to try this again. Okay, um, okay, never mind, okay.”

A queen of keeping it real

What made the video land so well was Andrews' complete willingness to laugh at herself. Rather than cutting the footage before the stumble, she kept the whole unfiltered moment in, narrating her confusion in real time as she tried to figure out how to get back up. It is the kind of authenticity that keeps fans coming back, and judging by the response, they absolutely loved her for it.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

Fans could not help but laugh along

The video clearly struck a chord, drawing more than 80 comments from fans who found the whole thing both hilarious and deeply relatable.

Lesle Johnson summed up the collective feeling of a generation, writing:

"My mind’s telling me yes you can, but my knees and back’s telling me no. 😂"

Pamela Chetty, a top fan, kept it encouraging:

"At least you're trying, Pam. 😂😂😁"

Thami TO Myeni cheered her on with:

"Try again later. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🫶"

Haydyn Morris had a slightly different takeaway from the clip:

"My eyes were locked on the bouncy bouncy. 🙈🔥😅"

Anthea Alicia Meyer brought the solidarity:

"You doing it for all of us… lol. 😂"

Naydine Zahra Paul, meanwhile, was not focused on the failed challenge at all:

"Pam girl, you look amazing. 😍🤭🔥🇿🇦👑"

Pam Andrews opened up about her painful marriage

Rhythm City former actress Pam Andrews shared the painful story of how she discovered her first husband was unfaithful while she was heavily pregnant.

A voicemail accidentally sent to Pam exposed her French ex-husband kissing another woman while she recovered alone at a Johannesburg hotel.

Source: Briefly News