A 46-year-old man was arrested in Kensington, Cape Town, in connection with threatening messages

The messages, received on 17 October 2026, also contained a direct threat to shoot the complainant

The suspect, who is expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court, faces several charges

A man has been arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages targeting Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Image: Murat Gok

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — A 46-year-old man was taken into custody in Kensington, Cape Town, at approximately 03:30 on Friday, 13 November 2026, following an investigation into threatening messages directed at Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that the threatening messages were received on 17 October 2026.

"The messages allegedly contained threats directed at the Premier, as well as a direct threat to shoot the complainant," Traut stated.

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Arrest follows cybercrimes investigation

Investigators traced the communication to the suspect after a formal complaint was lodged.

A cellphone believed to have been used to send the messages was seized at the time of the arrest. Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect or clarified the nature of the complainant's relationship to Premier Winde.

The accused is expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Friday to face charges of intimidation and contravening the Cybercrimes Act, 19 of 2020.

Police warn against threats targeting public representatives

Colonel Traut also emphasised that law enforcement would not treat such conduct lightly.

"Western Cape police take threats and intimidation seriously, particularly where they are intended to undermine the safety of individuals or public representatives. Such conduct will be investigated and dealt with through the appropriate legal processes," he said.

The Cybercrimes Act, which came into full effect in December 2021, criminalises the sending of threatening or harmful electronic communications and carries significant penalties for those convicted under its provisions.

Advocate Sandile Khumalo targeted in intimidation campaign

Advocates for Transformation confirmed that the Madlanga Commission's Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC received threatening messages.

AFT National Chairperson Advocate Myron Dewrance SC also received the messages that were sent from multiple cellphone numbers.

Briefly News reported that the messages allegedly included details about the targets' locations and daily movements.

Source: Briefly News