Gogo Skhotheni went live on TikTok and allegedly called out Gogo Maweni in an emotionally charged session

Skhotheni made striking claims about coincidences surrounding the deaths of people close to her during the livestream

A guest named Sakhile joined the live to share her own account dating back to 2016, linking events to Maweni

Gogo Skhotheni reportedly made serious allegations against Gogo Maweni in an explosive TikTok Live session. Image: gogoskhothenidlam/TikTok, dr_maweni/Instagram

Source: UGC

South African sangoma and social media personality Gogo Skhotheni sent the internet into a frenzy after going on a TikTok Live session that many viewers believe was a direct exposé targeting fellow sangoma Gogo Maweni. The emotionally raw, close-up livestream quickly made the rounds on X after user @MissRebecca_M shared it on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

During the session, Skhotheni addressed the deaths of people in her circle in deeply personal terms, expressing grief and frustration at the lack of resources available to the families of those who had been murdered.

"Every person that was murdered, they are less fortunate to such an extent their families won't be able to fight even after their death," she said, adding that many of these families could not even afford transport to court or to follow up on their cases at police stations.

Gogo Skhotheni's striking claims

What caught most viewers' attention was when Skhotheni turned her words into what sounded like pointed accusations.

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"How can all my friends die and the people that are dying, it's people that I fought with," she said.

She then repeatedly questioned whether the pattern of deaths was a coincidence, adding:

"I know how to do it as well. It [is] not a coincidence."

The host then welcomed a guest named Sakhile onto the live platform, giving her the floor to share her own account. Sakhile traced her story back to 2016 in Rosettenville, where she was shooting a documentary series on tradition and spirituality. It was during this period that she claims to have met Gogo Maweni, then known in certain circles as Faith Mafilika, a Gucci sangoma. Sakhile described attending a large end-of-year party with the sangoma and recalled conversations around filming the event, mentioning that amapiano artists including DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small were present. She says she has footage of the occasion.

Mzansi reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's livestream

The clip immediately got social media users talking. Watch the livestream that set off the debate below:

Netizens did not hold back in the comments:

@SasaM1101 remarked:

"Skhotheni and Cyan are alike"

@Mphuthitk18 said:

"I'm still shocked 🙆🏾‍♂️"

@RainManSoprano claimed:

"Conspiracy theories."

@JerryVho13101 shared:

"Sjuku has been telling us about that evil woman"

Former initiate accuses Gogo Maweni

This isn't the first time explosive allegations have been made against Gogo Maweni. Briefly News previously reported that her former close associate, Sjuku, accused the sangoma of serious crimes and substance abuse during an interview on the Kasi Jam Podcast on the Podcast and Chill Network.

He dropped the names of people who were allegedly taken out by Gogo Maweni and why.

Source: Briefly News