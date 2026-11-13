Tirelo Kale revealed that her promotional videos for Biscoff and Jaecoo were reported and removed from her social media pages

The Izingane Zesthembu star said she had already endured bullying targeting both her and her son before her work came under attack

Some netizens suspected Amahle Biyela's fans were behind the reports, but others claimed several creators had been affected at the same time

Tirelo Kale broke her silence after her brand videos were removed from social media without her consent. Images: mis_kale

Source: Instagram

Tirelo Kale is at the centre of a social media storm after brand videos she created for Biscoff and Jaecoo were reported by users and subsequently taken down from her pages.

The popular influencer and reality TV personality, known for her appearances on Uthando Nesthembu and Izingane Zesthembu, went public with her frustration after her attempts to appeal the removals were unsuccessful. In her posts, she made it clear that the content was legitimate paid work and had not violated any platform rules.

"Hake tshege (I'm not laughing). My biscoff video and Jaecoo videos have been reported. My work, by the way. Why? Le batlang (What do you want?)" she wrote.

Tirelo described the situation as part of a pattern that had already seen both her and her young son targeted online. She questioned the motive behind the reports, noting that her work had harmed no one.

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"From bullying me, down to my son, now reporting my work, for what?? What did I take from lona hle," she said.

Tirelo Kale revealed a pattern of bullying on social media that allegedly escalated to people targeting her work. Image: mis_kale

Source: Instagram

Netizens weigh in on who is behind the reports

The comment sections filled up quickly, with reactions ranging from outrage to scepticism. Several users defended Tirelo and condemned whoever was responsible.

Speculation quickly spread online that the reports were the work of fans loyal to her Izingane Zesthembu sister-wife, Amahle Biyela. Tirelo has previously drawn criticism on the show for allegedly displaying jealousy towards Amahle, and some believe that fanbase is now hitting back by targeting her income.

Thereal_Shazz said:

"No, man, this is not on. They are vile, shame, and God sees them, may he deal with them accordingly."

iwillfetchu added:

"Tjo, people are really dangerous."

Golden1883 wrote:

"This is madness!"

Social media speculated whether Amahle Biyela's fans were behind Tirelo Kale's current predicament. Images: mis_kale, amahle_mgazi

Source: Instagram

However, not everyone was convinced that Amahle's followers were to blame. Some commenters pointed out that the issue appeared to be affecting multiple creators at the same time, with Amahle herself not spared.

SriLankabarb said:

"A lot of creators have been complaining about this. Since last week. The person who's saying it's Amahle's fans is trying to start something that isn't there."

PhilisiweNgube1 wrote:

"I think it's TT. Most people are complaining even Amahles son's page has been reported."

DeeNeejy5 added:

"Amahle is also experiencing the same and she's complaining on her TikTok live."

It remains unclear who is behind the coordinated reports or whether the issue is linked to a platform-wide problem affecting content creators more broadly. Tirelo has not indicated whether her videos have since been reinstated.

See Tirelo Kale's posts below.

Tirelo Kale accused of imitating MaYeni

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the latest episode of Izingane Zesthemu, where viewers noticed Tirelo Kale's apparent change in her mannerisms.

Social media accused the media personality of imitating her mother-in-law, MaYeni's behaviour across recent seasons.

Source: Briefly News