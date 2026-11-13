The Conference of the Left, including the MK Party, EFF, and SACP, laid out firm conditions for any post-election cooperation with the ANC

MK Party negotiator Dali Mpofu delivered the bloc's position at a Boksburg conference centre on 12 November 2026

The grouping, which won just over 20% of the vote, issued a deadline-linked ultimatum tied to the Municipal Structures Act

Parties on the left refuse to support ANC coalitions with the DA. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — A coalition of left-wing parties has drawn a hard line against any arrangement that would see the ANC govern alongside the Democratic Alliance in municipalities where no party secured an outright majority in the 2026 local government elections.

According to IOL, the Conference of the Left, comprising the MK Party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the South African Communist Party, and the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, delivered its position on 12 November 2026 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Boksburg. The statement came on the same day the ANC National Executive Committee convened at the same venue, following the party's national vote share dropping to 30.75%.

Mpofu outlines bloc's non-negotiables

MK Party negotiator Dali Mpofu served as the bloc's spokesperson and made clear that the grouping's conditions were not personal to President Cyril Ramaphosa. He dismissed suggestions that the parties would return to supporting the ANC if Ramaphosa stepped down, saying their concerns went beyond any individual. Mpofu went further, extending an invitation for the ANC to join their coalition rather than the other way around.

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The central demand is the removal of the DA and the Freedom Front Plus from the Government of National Unity before any cooperation with the ANC can be considered. Mpofu described both parties as defenders of privatisation, arguing they promote the transfer of public assets into private hands, which the left-wing bloc considers incompatible with their policy positions.

127 municipalities left without majorities

The 2026 local government elections left 127 municipalities across the country without an outright winner, including all three Gauteng metros. The result has triggered an intense period of coalition negotiations across various councils.

Mpofu noted that the Municipal Structures Act provides parties with 14 days to finalise coalition agreements in hung councils, adding urgency to the discussions. The bloc, which collectively secured just over 20% of the vote, is positioning itself as a potential kingmaker in a number of these contested municipalities, but only on its own terms.

Mpofu calls for DA, FF Plus removal from GNU

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Advocate Dali Mpofu’s call for the DA and Freedom Front Plus to leave the Government of National Unity.

The Conference of the Left says the parties’ right-wing interests conflict with the needs of working-class South Africans. Mpofu also urged progressive parties to unite around changing the government’s direction as rising living costs and unemployment strain households.

Source: Briefly News