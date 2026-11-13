Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy weighed in on Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign under Hugo Broos

McCarthy praised Pitso Mosimane's impact on the national team, saying players now perform with freedom and joy

The former Bafana Bafana striker shared his thoughts ahead of Kenya's match against South Africa on Friday evening

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has aimed another subtle dig at Hugo Broos as he suggested that Bafana Bafana could have achieved more at the 2026 FIFA World Cup had Pitso Mosimane been in charge of the squad at the time.

Speaking ahead of Kenya's fixture against South Africa, McCarthy reflected on Bafana's Round of 32 exit under Hugo Broos and offered a candid assessment of the team's transformation under their new coach.

McCarthy praises Mosimane's cultural understanding

The former Manchester United striker credited Mosimane with creating an environment where players feel genuinely at ease in the national jersey.

"Local is lekker. You know, you can see the players play with freedom. There's a lot of excitement, there's joy within the camp… and yeah, they've got a coach now that understands them, that understands the culture, that understands what it means to bleed South African. And it's amazing to see," McCarthy said.

He stopped short of directly criticising Broos, but drew a clear contrast between the two eras.

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"Not criticising or saying anything bad about what the previous coach has done, but I just feel that when you watch Bafana now… so many players that you saw were very tense when they put on that shirt, a bit of nervousness… but now they play with so much freedom," he added.

McCarthy backs Bafana's progress to continue

McCarthy was equally vocal about where he believes Bafana are headed under Mosimane's leadership, expressing optimism about the team's trajectory.

"If only we had it at the World Cup, I think South Africa would have probably done a little bit better than what they did," he said.

He closed with a message of goodwill for the national side, saying:

"It's great as a South African to see what your country is doing and what the players are also doing. It's fantastic to see, and I really wish that they have endless success under the leadership of coach Pitso."

Mosimane, one of South Africa's most decorated coaches, took charge of Bafana Bafana after Broos departed following the World Cup campaign. The national team's improved performances under his guidance have drawn widespread attention ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Source: Briefly News