Thuso Mbedu shared the new trailer for Children of Blood and Bone on Instagram, confirming the film's global cinema release date

The star-studded cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg and Gina Prince-Bythewood

Fans flooded Mbedu's comments with fiery reactions after watching the epic fantasy-adventure trailer

Thuso Mbedu shines in new 'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer. Image: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Source: Instagram

South Africa's Thuso Mbedu is giving the world another reason to watch her — and this time, it's on the biggest screen possible. The actress shared the latest trailer for the highly anticipated film Children of Blood and Bone on Instagram on 12 November 2026, and the response from fans has been electric.

Thuso Mbedu's big Hollywood moment

The cinematic trailer unfolds across sweeping African-inspired landscapes, village and palace settings, and torch-lit ceremonial chambers that bring the beloved fantasy world to life. On-screen text confirms the title, the IMAX format, and a release date of 15 January 2027. Mbedu captioned her post: "New Trailer Drop 🥳 #ChildrenOfBloodAndBone — only in theatres and IMAX January 15, 2027."

The film boasts a remarkable ensemble that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, and director Gina Prince-Bythewood. Based on Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel of the same name, the story centres on a world where magic has been suppressed by a ruthless monarchy — and those who carry the power are fighting back.

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Mbedu, who broke internationally with her role in The Woman King, has been building anticipation for the project for months.

"The Children of Blood and Bone magic isn't just in the story; it's in this moment. Words may fail me, but this team won't. If this is a dream, wake me up on 15 January 2027," she wrote in an earlier post. After attending a promotional event, she joked about wanting January to arrive immediately: "I couldn't have scripted yesterday better even if I tried. I feel like January 2027 must come TOMORROW, where do I sign the petition?"

Watch the Children of Blood and Bone trailer that has fans counting down to January:

Fans react to the trailer

Peeps in Mbedu's comments section wasted no time sharing their excitement. Here's what they had to say:

@zanelepotelwa: "I'M GONNA CRY 😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@lesleyannbrandt: "Love it. Congrats, lady ❤️"

@theomnistrone: "It's crazy how most of this I imagined in my head when I was reading the books, and it's almost identical 🥹🔥 I can't wait to see it!"

@knox_applebee: "Guys, kusho ukuthi uThuso nguye istarring lana? Walala!!! We're ready!!"

@iam_snembatha: "Holy Ghost Faya!!! 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@mphomashego: "In DJ Khaled's voice: 'Another One ☝️' 👊🏾🔥🔥"

@qhawemazaleni: "Excellence ❤️"

Children of Blood and Bone opens in theatres and IMAX worldwide on 15 January 2027.

Thuso Mbedu earns massive accolade

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Africa Choice Awards made their big return, and some South African stars have received recognition.

From the likes of Nomzamo Mbatha, Gail Mabalane and Thuso Mbedu, who were among the stars who've been nominated at the prestigious event, with Mbedu bagging the Female Movie Star Of The Year award.

Source: Briefly News