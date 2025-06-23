Gogo Maweni shocked viewers by allegedly showcasing her powers live on TV during Thokoza Gogo, after denying witchcraft accusations

A viral image showing a pig wearing the underwear of a woman accused of dating a client's husband sparked debate on social media

Public reactions were mixed, with some mocking Maweni’s personal issues and court case, while others questioned the morality of everyone involved

Gogo Maweni is making headlines for showing her powers live on TV, despite denying being a witch on several occasions. A video of the flamboyant sangoma allegedly bewitching a woman has left Mzansi scratching their heads.

Gogo Maweni allegedly showed off her powers on TV.

Does Gogo Maweni practise witchcraft?

Gogo Maweni is not beating the allegations. The star who has been accused of being a witch by social media users recently pulled a shocker during an episode of Thokoza Gogo. A picture making the rounds on social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter, shows how the controversial sangoma allegedly bewitched a woman who was dating her client's husband.

The now-viral picture shared by @mbali_ndlela on 21 June 2025 shows a picture of a pig wearing the underwear of the alleged side chick. Take a look below:

"Boloi live in HD. Maweni is bewitching a woman who slept with someone’s husband and left her lingerie. #ThokozaGogo."

Fans weigh in on Gogo Maweni's alleged witchcraft

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral picture of Gogo Maweni seemingly practising witchcraft during her reality TV show. Many joked about how the sangoma claims to be able to fix other people's relationships and marriages, while hers is marred in controversy due to her husband's rumoured infidelity.

Others joked that if Gogo Maweni had all the powers, she should make her ongoing court case disappear.

@simphiwemothop5 said:

"It's funny because she fails to make her case disappear."

@Tshenolo_King commented:

"Bro 💀 morally I'm not even sure who's wrong. The one who slept with a married man in another woman's house, the woman doing the bewitching, or the man who's just going to move onto another woman and set this whole thing in motion again."

@Lee24819878 wrote:

"I thought you were gonna say the woman he cheated with turned into a pig🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@TKwazi added:

"Yet she's still appearing in court. Yeah right!"

@mmsanyana noted:

"Since that episode where she performed rituals at the cemetery, I no longer watch the show. I feel like it's not right for my system."

@Victori98500419 said:

"If this doesn't scare women and propel you to leave married men alone, idk what to tell you."

@nicholettkgobe added:

"Yet her so-called husband is still cheating on her..."

SA reacted to popular sangoma Gogo Maweni, seemingly bewitching a woman.

Gogo Maweni prays in a river in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni is not letting her pregnancy stop her from doing what she does best. The star shared a video of herself praying in the river, which caused a buzz among her fans.

Controversial traditional healer Gogo Maweni does not play about her spirituality. The star who has been accused of witchcraft for her several scary posts, including the one where she walked at a graveyard at midnight or when she cuddles her snakes, seems unfazed by the claims.

