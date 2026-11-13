The Johannesburg Magistrates Court issued a ruling on witness protection in the Brown Mogotsi case on 13 November 2026

The court placed strict limits on what identifying information the defence could access about the State witnesses

Mogotsi faces charges tied to an alleged staged assassination attempt in Vosloorus in November 2025

Brown Mogotsi's legal team has been denied access to witness details. Image: @NPA_Prosecutes

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has ruled that the full names and home addresses of witnesses in the Brown Mogotsi case will remain undisclosed, delivering a partial but significant blow to the defence's bid for greater access to witness details.

The ruling, handed down on 13 November 2026, established a middle ground: witnesses will be identified to the defence using only letters and numbers, while their employers will be compelled to hand over clock-in and clock-out records — without revealing the workers' identities.

This will be done so that defence counsel can verify the whereabouts of those witnesses at the time of the alleged incident.

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Why the court protected witness identities

The magistrate's decision to withhold identifying information was grounded in witness safety.

The state had raised concerns during earlier bail proceedings that a witness was allegedly approached after personal details were disclosed, an incident reportedly linked to a visit by Mogotsi's wife.

The court has consistently maintained that the risk of harm or death to witnesses outweighs the defence's interest in full disclosure at this stage of the proceedings. The Criminal Procedure Act permits such withholding where the interests of justice require it.

What you need to know about Mogotsi's case

State witnesses say Mogotsi shot his own car

Briefly News highlighted facts about the ongoing court case involving Mogotsi, who is facing serious charges after allegedly staging his own assassination attempt.

Witnesses allege that Mogotsi fired shots at his own vehicle, raising questions about his motives and the legal implications of his actions.

Source: Briefly News