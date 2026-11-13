Brown Mogotsi's Legal Team Denied Access to Witness Details but Granted Employment Records
- The Johannesburg Magistrates Court issued a ruling on witness protection in the Brown Mogotsi case on 13 November 2026
- The court placed strict limits on what identifying information the defence could access about the State witnesses
- Mogotsi faces charges tied to an alleged staged assassination attempt in Vosloorus in November 2025
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG — The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has ruled that the full names and home addresses of witnesses in the Brown Mogotsi case will remain undisclosed, delivering a partial but significant blow to the defence's bid for greater access to witness details.
The ruling, handed down on 13 November 2026, established a middle ground: witnesses will be identified to the defence using only letters and numbers, while their employers will be compelled to hand over clock-in and clock-out records — without revealing the workers' identities.
This will be done so that defence counsel can verify the whereabouts of those witnesses at the time of the alleged incident.
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Why the court protected witness identities
The magistrate's decision to withhold identifying information was grounded in witness safety.
The state had raised concerns during earlier bail proceedings that a witness was allegedly approached after personal details were disclosed, an incident reportedly linked to a visit by Mogotsi's wife.
The court has consistently maintained that the risk of harm or death to witnesses outweighs the defence's interest in full disclosure at this stage of the proceedings. The Criminal Procedure Act permits such withholding where the interests of justice require it.
What you need to know about Mogotsi's case
- South Africans weighed in on the alleged assassination attempt against Mogotsi.
- The Madlanga Commission expressed concern about the safety of its witness, Mogotsi.
- Video evidence showing the extent of the damage to Mogotsi’s vehicle surfaced on social media.
- Police were unable to reach Mogotsi after he failed to report to the police station as promised.
- New details emerged about the aftermath of the shooting involving Mogotsi.
State witnesses say Mogotsi shot his own car
Briefly News highlighted facts about the ongoing court case involving Mogotsi, who is facing serious charges after allegedly staging his own assassination attempt.
Witnesses allege that Mogotsi fired shots at his own vehicle, raising questions about his motives and the legal implications of his actions.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za