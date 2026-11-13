Izingane Zesthembu fans raised eyebrows over the noticeable age and size difference between Mpumelelo Mseleku and his wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela

The debate started after viewers watching the latest episode pointed out that Mpumelelo appeared to look like a "little boy" next to Tirelo

The conversation soon took a darker turn, with many social media users shifting to body-shaming the two Mseleku brides

'Izingane Zes’thembu' viewers weighed in on Mpumelelo Mseleku's marriages. Images: amahle_mgazi, sbindi_mseleku, mis_kale

Source: Instagram

Izingane Zesthembu fans have been buzzing after the latest episode reignited a conversation about Mpumelelo Mseleku's relationships, specifically the age and physical size differences between the young polygamist and his wives, Tirelo Kale and Amahle Biyela.

Viewers took to social media after noticing how small Mpumelelo appeared seated beside Tirelo during the episode, which set off a wave of comparisons and commentary online.

Mpumelelo's age gap with his wives

Tirelo, born in 2000, is 26 years old, making her a year older than her husband, who is 25 and was born in 2001. Amahle is reportedly younger than both, believed to be around 21 or 22 years old, though she has sparked her own share of comparisons from viewers.

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X user @Kolie_Yola kicked off the discussion, writing: "Kanti, how much older is Tirelo than Mpumelelo? He looks like a little boy next to her."

The post resonated with many viewers, drawing further reactions about not just the age gap but also the physical size difference between the husband and his wives.

SZulu12 chimed in:

"Even Amahle looks older; worse, she's even taller. Tirelo is 26 and Mpumelelo 25."

ZintleZeeBBMS4 offered some context, noting that Mpumelelo's build plays into the optics"

"Mpumelelo will look like a little boy next to all his women because his type is plus-sized women. To be honest, he will look like a little boy next to everyone, 'cause look how he looks next to Jakalasi and next to his dad."

Michaela4g added to the mix:

"Mind you, Amahle looks like she's the same age as Tirelo."

Social media claimed Mpumelelo Mseleku looked like a "little boy" next to his wives. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

What began as lighthearted observations quickly shifted into uncomfortable territory. Many social media users began directing negative comments towards Tirelo and Amahle's appearances, with the discussion veering into body-shaming. A resurfaced video of the two wives dancing together also reignited debate about their health and appearances, drawing criticism from many quarters.

The backlash has put the spotlight on how public figures, particularly women, are treated in online spaces, with the Mseleku brides bearing the brunt of unsolicited commentary simply for appearing on a reality television show.

See the viral post below.

Tirelo Kale speaks on alleged sabotage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tirelo Kale speaking out after having her brand videos reported and removed from her pages.

Social media was split, with her supporters calling out who they believe may be behind the apparent sabotage, while others claimed it wasn't what it seemed.

Source: Briefly News