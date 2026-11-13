Popular DJ and artist Chymamusique's recent road trip post fuelled Nota Baloyi memes

A photo of Nota Baloyi on the highway sent social media into a frenzy

Social media users commented on the viral photo of Baloyi on Wednesday, 12 November 2026

Chymamusique's road trip post fuels Nota Baloyi memes. Image: Chymamusique

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and music producer Chymamusique had social media buzzing when he shared a photo of Nota Baloyi dressed in shorts and a cap on the highway.

The Limpopo-born musician, who appears to have got close to the podcaster, previously discussed Baloyi's girlfriend.

Baloyi recently caused a buzz when he promoted his girlfriend's YouTube channel on social media.

The Limpopo-born artist shared a photo on his X account of Nota Baloyi in his car on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

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"Nelspruit en route", reads the caption.

South Africans online made fun of the Music Pulse podcaster by revealing that he might have borrowed the V-Class with petrol and food covered.

X users comment on the photo

@tiyani_itGroup said:

"Next week on podcast, 'I bought Chymamusique and his crew platters; they were broke'."

@DustinhoSA reacted:

"Next episode: I mastered all these new deep house albums for Chymamusique."

@KattMnisi replied:

"Next week's episode: 'I made that trip happen, Chyma is my son'."

@LungeloBeks responded:

"Next week, my pulse: I'm richer than those MF's in Nelspruit."

@Nthabi6451221 wrote:

"He’s there to find out if you got the RAF money already, so he can borrow."

@BrightonKhoza said:

"Next thing, Chyma bought a Mercedes-Benz because he saw mine nig! Without me, Chyma would be driving something else."

@ZizinjaAbelungu replied:

"Please buy him a car battery when he comes back."

Nota Baloyi goes on a road trip with Chymamusique. Images: NotaBaloyi

Source: Instagram

DJ Chymamusique wishes Makhadzi a speedy recovery after horrific car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ Chymamusique wished Makhadzi a speedy recovery after a horrific car accident en route to Johannesburg from Limpopo.

On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Ghanama hitmaker, Makhadzi, was said to have been involved in a car accident.

The DJ was in a fatal car accident on Saturday, 30 August 2025, which claimed the life of his friend, DJ Poizen.

Source: Briefly News