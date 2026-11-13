Music Producer Chymamusique's Road Trip Photo with Nota Baloyi Causes a Frenzy
- Popular DJ and artist Chymamusique's recent road trip post fuelled Nota Baloyi memes
- A photo of Nota Baloyi on the highway sent social media into a frenzy
- Social media users commented on the viral photo of Baloyi on Wednesday, 12 November 2026
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South African DJ and music producer Chymamusique had social media buzzing when he shared a photo of Nota Baloyi dressed in shorts and a cap on the highway.
The Limpopo-born musician, who appears to have got close to the podcaster, previously discussed Baloyi's girlfriend.
Baloyi recently caused a buzz when he promoted his girlfriend's YouTube channel on social media.
The Limpopo-born artist shared a photo on his X account of Nota Baloyi in his car on Thursday, 12 November 2026.
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"Nelspruit en route", reads the caption.
South Africans online made fun of the Music Pulse podcaster by revealing that he might have borrowed the V-Class with petrol and food covered.
X users comment on the photo
@tiyani_itGroup said:
"Next week on podcast, 'I bought Chymamusique and his crew platters; they were broke'."
@DustinhoSA reacted:
"Next episode: I mastered all these new deep house albums for Chymamusique."
@KattMnisi replied:
"Next week's episode: 'I made that trip happen, Chyma is my son'."
@LungeloBeks responded:
"Next week, my pulse: I'm richer than those MF's in Nelspruit."
@Nthabi6451221 wrote:
"He’s there to find out if you got the RAF money already, so he can borrow."
@BrightonKhoza said:
"Next thing, Chyma bought a Mercedes-Benz because he saw mine nig! Without me, Chyma would be driving something else."
@ZizinjaAbelungu replied:
"Please buy him a car battery when he comes back."
DJ Chymamusique wishes Makhadzi a speedy recovery after horrific car accident
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ Chymamusique wished Makhadzi a speedy recovery after a horrific car accident en route to Johannesburg from Limpopo.
On Wednesday, 31 December 2025, Ghanama hitmaker, Makhadzi, was said to have been involved in a car accident.
The DJ was in a fatal car accident on Saturday, 30 August 2025, which claimed the life of his friend, DJ Poizen.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za