Colonel TG Sithole, who commanded Greytown SAPS, was shot during a pursuit of armed robbery suspects in KwaZulu-Natal

A private security company owner held the colonel as she succumbed to her injuries, recalling the moment in a devastating eyewitness account

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli paid tribute to Sithole's bravery while police launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects

Colonel Sithole was killed during a gunfight with ared robbers. Images: @MDNNews/X and @CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans are mourning the death of Greytown police station commander Colonel TG Sithole, who was fatally shot while pursuing armed robbery suspects in KwaZulu-Natal. The brave officer was among those who responded to a business robbery on Thursday evening, but the operation ended in tragedy.

Police officers responded to an armed robbery

According to the Witness, Sithole and Sergeant Gumede responded to reports of a business robbery at Lucky Stores on Durban Street, where approximately 10 armed suspects had allegedly robbed the store before fleeing in a Toyota Quantum. The officers gave chase along Dundee Road, where the pursuit ended in an exchange of gunfire.

Both officers sustained gunshot wounds. Sithole did not survive her injuries. A private security company owner, who was present at the scene, held the colonel as she died. '

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"She died in my arms," he said.

Gumede survived the confrontation. During the shootout, two suspects were shot dead and a third was wounded. The remaining suspects abandoned the Toyota Quantum in the Mpanza area and fled into nearby bushes. Police have since launched a manhunt for those still at large.

KZN Premier pays tribute to Colonel Sithole

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli expressed his condolences following Sithole's death, describing her as an officer who exemplified courage in the face of violent crime.

"Colonel Sithole displayed immense courage in confronting armed criminals and protecting our communities. We commend her bravery, dedication and commitment to the fight against crime." Ntuli said.

The premier also extended condolences to Sithole's family, friends and colleagues, and wished Sergeant Gumede a full and speedy recovery.

Public mourns fallen officer on social media

Tributes also emerged on X, where users honoured Sithole's memory. @CrimeWatch_RSA described her as a commander who led by example rather than directing from a safe distance.

"She did not merely command from behind; she led from the front, serving and protecting until her final moments," the post read.

The police are still pursuing the suspects who fled to the nearby mountains.

See X post from here:

President honours fallen police officers

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa joined senior law enforcement leadership at the SAPS Memorial Site at the Union Buildings to pay tribute to 12 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty between April 2025 and March 2026.

The annual SAPS Commemoration Day ceremony recognised each fallen member by name, with the occasion serving as both a solemn tribute and a platform for senior officials to address the ongoing challenge of police killings in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News