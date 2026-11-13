Nadia Nakai and partner Andile Khuluse were eliminated from Tropika Island of Treasure after a multi-team shake-up

The rapper admitted the competition was far more emotionally draining than she had anticipated going in

Nadia reflected on facing elimination three times and how the experience took a toll on her confidence

Nadia Nakai was eliminated on 'Tropika Island Of Treasure'. Image: nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai's run on Tropika Island Of Treasure is officially over, and the rapper is not holding back about just how much the competition challenged her. Competing as Team Green Apple alongside her Smoooth Fan partner Andile Khuluse on Réunion Island, Nadia found herself tested in ways she never saw coming.

The pair's elimination came as part of a dramatic reshuffling of the competition, when previously eliminated contestants were given a second shot at the game. The twist saw a brand-new Team Orange, made up of Caster Semenya and Ashay Sewlall, enter the beach and ultimately end Team Green Apple's journey on the island.

Nadia on the emotional toll of competing

Reflecting on her experience, Nadia was candid about being caught off guard by how emotional the competition made her. "I've always known that I'm competitive. I just didn't realise how emotional I could become when I'm competing," she shared. She described the feeling as reminiscent of high school, saying it brought up unexpected insecurities she had not anticipated.

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Facing elimination three times also wore on her. "It was defeating to keep having a Safe Token and then lose it," she admitted, adding that constantly being thrown into elimination rounds was genuinely heartbreaking and dented her confidence.

The water challenge, which required swimmers to dive underwater to collect balls and deposit them through a hoop repeatedly, stood out as her toughest moment. On the flip side, she was pleasantly surprised by how well she performed in a puzzle challenge, with the team finishing first.

Nadia had plenty of praise for her partner. She credited Andile with pulling her back from the brink whenever she felt like quitting, describing him as a natural motivator. Where she contributed strategic thinking to their approach, he brought the tenacity to see tasks through properly rather than rushing them.

Réunion Island itself left a strong impression on her. The French territory reminded her of Cape Town, with beautiful beaches, great food and an upscale hotel. She also joked about being relieved to discover the island has very few dangerous animals, something she always worries about when travelling.

Looking back, Nadia said the whole experience reshaped how she understands her own competitive drive. In music, competition fuels her ambition. On the island, it stirred something far more emotional and personal.

Toss says Nadia is his queen

In a previous report from Briefly News, Toss publicly claimed Nadia Nakai as his queen on social media.

Nadia Nakai said she does not want kids, but if she did, she would want a Blasian baby with an Asian man.

Source: Briefly News