A video of Floyd Shivambu being asked what would happen to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party if Jacob Zuma died surfaced on social media

Shivambu, who was once a member of the MK Party, is now president of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, which he formed in September 2025

The clip sparked debate online, with many viewers praising Shivambu's composure and the manner in which he handled the question

Floyd Shivambu shut down a journalist's question about Jacob Zuma. Image: Per-Anders Petterson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — A video interview featuring Floyd Shivambu, president of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, sparked numerous reactions after he firmly declined to speculate on the future of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in the event of Jacob Zuma's death.

The clip, shared on X by Inqubeko Media on Friday, 13 November 2026, showed the interviewer asking Shivambu directly whether he believed the MK Party would collapse if something were to happen to Zuma.

Shivambu refused to engage with the premise of the question.

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"I don't discuss politics like that. I don't ever think about politics and imagining people dying and all of those things. I don't even respond to such questions," he said, before adding a brief assessment that MK "had potential to achieve more, but it did not."

The exchange was tense but brief, with the interviewer accepting the response and moving on.

Shivambu was a former MK Party member

Shivambu is no stranger to the MK Party. He joined Zuma's MK Party as national organiser in 2024 after leaving the Economic Freedom Fighters.

He was appointed the party's Secretary-General on 10 November 2024, replacing Sifiso Maseko, but was removed from the role by Zuma and national officials on 3 June 2025. The MK Party terminated his membership in July 2025.

Shivambu also launched a nationwide consultation process in 2025 before registering and leading the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, which he launched on 5 September. The party contested the 2026 Local Government Elections.

How did social media react to the interview?

The clip drew strong reactions on X, with many users siding with Shivambu over the interviewer.

@KamogeloMa92354 wrote:

"That is a mature and humane response."

@lungsta_mk said:

"Rubbish journalism. Floyd gave a measured and polite response to such utter nonsense of a question."

@derickmathivha commented:

"The journalist is disappointed when he realised that he won't sow division between Mayibuye and MK. Thanks a lot to Floyd for smartly dealing with a rogue element."

@LLunga18 added:

"A very mature response."

@Ramudzulikhuthi wrote simply:

"That was a stupid question."

Shivambu predicts MK Party's demise

Previously, Briefly News reported on Shivambu’s prediction that the MK Party will not exist in 10 years, despite his saying he has no plans to leave the organisation.

Shivambu said the party lacked the ideological and organisational strength to survive, prompting many to question his changing stance after he once praised Zuma.

Source: Briefly News