Blood & Water actress Ama Qamata landed a role in an upcoming animated family fantasy film alongside Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy

The film, M'Tali: The Everlasting Spring, is rooted in African storytelling and follows a young princess reluctant to accept her royal duties

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela praised Qamata's international trajectory, hinting that a live-action international role could follow

Blood & Water's Ama Qamata Joins Eddie Murphy in African Animated Film M'Tali. Image: ama.qamata/Instagram, Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Source: UGC

South African actress Ama Qamata has officially entered the Hollywood conversation, joining Eddie Murphy in the upcoming animated family fantasy film *M'Tali: The Everlasting Spring*. The news has set Mzansi ablaze with pride, with fans and industry insiders rallying behind the Blood & Water star.

According to Actor Spaces, the film centres on Princess Selani, a young royal from the African kingdom of M'Tali who longs for adventure but is resistant to stepping into the responsibilities that come with being the future queen. The story is steeped in African mythology and adventure, bringing the continent's rich narrative traditions to animated life.

Bria Murphy's Screenwriting Debut

The project carries particular significance beyond Qamata's casting. *M'Tali: The Everlasting Spring* marks the screenwriting debut of Bria Murphy, daughter of Hollywood comedy icon Eddie Murphy. Bria co-wrote the original story alongside Michael Xavier, making this a family affair on multiple fronts.

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The film's African setting and storytelling roots make Qamata a fitting addition to the cast, and observers have noted that her team appears to be making calculated moves to elevate her profile on the global stage.

Phil Mphela Weighs In

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, known for his sharp eye on the South African entertainment industry, shared his enthusiasm on X, expressing that he had been closely watching Qamata's journey throughout 2026.

"Ama Qamata is making international moves. Been following her journey this year and I'm so proud of her. She and her team also seem intentional about positioning her. Won't be surprised if she is announced as cast in an international live-action series or movie soon after this," @PhilMphela wrote.

His post resonated widely, capturing a sentiment shared by many who have watched Qamata grow from her breakout role in Netflix's Blood & Water into a performer with genuine international potential. Mphela's observation that there is clear intention behind her career moves suggests this animated project may be just the beginning of a broader global push.

Source: Briefly News