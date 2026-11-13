A clip from Podcast And Chill With MacG show reignited debate about the EFF's steep drop in support after the 2026 LGE

The panel pointed to weakened internal leadership and Julius Malema's shifting messaging as key factors behind the party's decline

The clip went viral on X, with South Africans sharply divided over who is truly to blame for the EFF's falling numbers

MacG's Podcast Says EFF's Downfall Should Be Studied at Harvard, X Erupts

Source: Instagram

A casual conversation on a branded podcast set has turned into one of the most heated political debates on South African social media this week. A clipped segment from the Chillers Punch show, associated with the Podcast and Chill with MacG team, has gone wildly viral after panellists broke down what they called the "downfall of the EFF" with the kind of bluntness that cuts through.

Filmed in an indoor studio against a bright yellow backdrop, with Chillers Punch and Chillers Lager cans on the table, the panel discussed the Economic Freedom Fighters' sharp decline in support following their underwhelming performance at the 2026 Local Government Elections. The clip, watermarked "@SACULTURECONTENT," spread quickly on X after user @__T_touch shared it on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

What the Podcast Panel Said About the EFF

One panellist opened with a line that set the tone for the whole discussion: "Bro, we've got to study the downfall of the EFF, bro. That must be studied at Harvard, bro."

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The conversation turned to the EFF's internal structure, with another panellist arguing that the party's troubles run deeper than any single alliance or fallout. He suggested the problem lies with the party's core leadership becoming less visible to ordinary people. "Its command has been lessened in the eyes of people in the sense that we don't see the other people who now work there," he said.

The panellists also aimed the trajectory of Julius Malema's public engagement. They noted that in earlier days, figures within the party actively canvassed for votes and competed against smaller parties for the black vote. The tone, they suggested, has changed. "Because it's either you vote, or you protest. Now he wants us to buy his book," one panellist remarked. The group also raised eyebrows at Malema's use of Media24 billboards, with one noting that the public reaction was largely sceptical.

The timing of the clip matters. Malema had previously clashed with MacG, reportedly accusing the podcaster of misleading South African youth, while MacG denied having any political agenda.

X Erupts Over MacG's EFF Take

Watch the podcast clip that ignited the debate on X:

The reactions on X were fierce and divided:

@owaseYengweni: "The writing is on the wall, let them insult MacG as they want. We all saw the downfall."

@noPicanto: "Julius Malema tried so hard to destroy this party."

@__T_touch replied: "Uyas'bhedela wena 😂😂😂😂"

@Lekitlanetumel2: "You trashed eff every chance you got and wanted it to suffer, but act surprised when it dropped in numbers when your team did everything to try to kill it"

@__T_touch replied: "Julius did all that by himself."

@ForceUser36: "Fell where? EFF is a movement smarter than these reactionary puppets can understand."

MacG on deleted episode

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG Mukwevho shares why he removed his interview with Benjy Maponya.

This came after MySol's legal team served him with a court interdict.

Source: Briefly News