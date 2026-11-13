The African National Congress's Youth League weighed in on the party working with the Democratic Alliance

Secretary-General Tsakani Shiviti argued the DA's right-wing stance was damaging the ANC's credibility

South Africans expressed mixed reactions on social media, with some saying the ANC was damaging itself

The ANC Youth League claimed that the DA was damaging the ANC's credibility. Image: @ANCYLhq

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) has formally demanded that the ANC dissolve its coalition partnership with the Democratic Alliance (DA), arguing the arrangement is irreparably harming the party's standing.

ANCYL Secretary-General Tsakani Shiviti made the call on 13 November 2026 during an interview with Clement Manyathela on 702, days after the ANC recorded its worst electoral performance in the country's democratic history.

The party secured approximately 30.76% of the vote in the 4 November local government elections, down sharply from roughly 45.6% in 2021.

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ANCYL says DA is "eroding" the ANC

Shiviti said the ANCYL's National Executive Committee had taken a clear position against any further cooperation with the DA, citing big ideological differences between the two parties.

"The (ANCYL) NEC is saying no to the DA. No to the DA, no to anything that is DA. Because the DA is pushing for right-wing policies," she said.

She argued that the DA's opposition to Black Economic Empowerment, affirmative action and land expropriation without compensation made it fundamentally incompatible with the ANC's programme.

"This DA is eroding us. We are tarnishing our name, and our credibility now is in question," Shiviti added.

"This DA is eating what is left of us because now we can't agree with people who disagree with us."

She confirmed the Youth League would continue lobbying the ANC's National Executive Committee to reconsider the relationship.

South Africans weigh in on the news

South Africans responding to the appeal expressed varied reactions on social media.

Louis Selale wrote:

"Ramaphosa's handlers won't allow that."

Zukile Boki commented:

"They eroded themselves."

Bra Nimla stated:

"They can say all they want about the DA, but the people will decide their future, and once they have decided, no one will change their decision. People are tired of words such as struggle, economic liberation and unity without any progress."

Mokhutši Maepa asked:

"Do they ever reflect on their own actions and behaviour? Clearly, the MK Party is strategically taking control. Now the whole ANC NEC is divided and confused."

Phillip De Klerk added:

"Typical. It's everyone's fault except themselves. Can't the ANC take responsibility for once?"

Azwi Mukwevho stated:

"The DA is not eroding anyone. They are proving they can work."

Other stories about DA and ANC relations

The Conference of the Left, including the MK Party, EFF, and SACP, confirmed it won't support ANC coalitions that include the DA.

The ANC NEC declared that the DA was a ‘last resort’ for coalition talks at local municipalities.

Cyril Ramaphosa backed the ANC entering coalition agreements in Johannesburg without the DA.

Source: Briefly News