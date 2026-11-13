Anele Mdoda posted a heartfelt tribute to Sizwe Dhlomo on the day her Netflix wedding docu-soap premiered

The post dropped a subtle hint about Sizwe's marital status, contradicting his own past claims on X

Fans flooded the post with confusion and nostalgia, with many convinced the two had once dated

Anele Mdoda dropped a hint about Sizwe Dhlomo's marital status. Image: zintathu, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda set social media alight on Friday, 13 November 2026, with a glowing tribute to her close friend Sizwe Dhlomo that left fans questioning everything they thought they knew about the radio personality's love life. The sweet post, shared on X, came on the same day Mdoda's four-episode Netflix wedding docu-soap, *Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza*, made its debut on the streaming platform.

In the post, Mdoda shared two black-and-white photos of the pair posing together and called Dhlomo her "road dawg" and brother. But it was one particular line that caught everyone off guard:

"The day you get married... imma work like a dog to make sure your wife is happy."

Is Sizwe Dhlomo married?

That single sentence was enough to throw fans into a spin, because back in 2024, Dhlomo himself had strongly implied he was already a married man. Responding to a comment on X suggesting he needed a wife to keep him warm, he replied,

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"My wife and I have matching socks, lol."

When another user pressed him further, asking when exactly he had tied the knot, he cryptically said:

"Remember that holiday about two years ago?"

Mdoda's tribute appeared to tell a very different story, with her use of "the day you get married" suggesting Dhlomo has yet to walk down the aisle.

Some fans suspected the timing of the post was not entirely coincidental, noting it landed perfectly on the premiere day of Stars and Vows, which promises a no-holds-barred look at the real emotions, cultural traditions and behind-the-scenes moments that defined Mdoda and her partner Buzza's journey to the altar.

See the post that got everyone talking below:

Fans react to friendship and the marriage bombshell

The comment section was a mix of warmth, confusion and humour. Here's what people had to say:

@MakofaneDimphoo asked:

"So he is not married? 😭😭💎💎"

@synncube111 wrote:

"This is what real friendship looks like. No competition, just genuine love."

@FMohokare shared:

"But guys, the way you are so close. I thought at some stage you were in a romantic relationship."

@Kwanele_Mfiso added:

"I love this friendship 👊🏽 It proves that a guy and a girl can genuinely be just friends, like a brother and sister."

@222_andile gushed:

"Anele!!! How the hell did you go through all that without crying😭😭😭? Because I've been crying from episode 1 till the end 😭😭🥰🥰🥰. Oooh, what a beautiful story. Thank you for sharing it with us."

@mzamogalore put it plainly:

"Thina we thought he is married."

@GodfatherWW7 joked:

"We thought igrootman has been married for the past 10 straight years moss pa kuTwitter 😭"

@Tumie_ZAA was blunt:

"He has been lying about being married, yazi Sizwe."

Anele Mdoda dropped a hint about Sizwe Dhlomo's relationship status. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda reveals she and her sisters haven't spoken in years

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Anele Mdoda opened up about her estrangement from her sisters on the first episode of her wedding special, Stars and Vows.

Anele's comments come days after her sister Zamalisa publicly threatened to expose her dirty laundry on social media.

Source: Briefly News