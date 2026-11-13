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Anele Mdoda reveals she and her sisters are "heading towards 30 years" without speaking
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Anele Mdoda reveals she and her sisters are "heading towards 30 years" without speaking

by  Moroba Maepa
3 min read
  • Anele Mdoda opened up about her estrangement from her sisters on the first episode of her wedding special, Stars and Vows
  • The Netflix special premiered on 13 November 2026 and highlights tense family moments leading up to her wedding
  • Anele's comments come days after her sister Zamalisa publicly threatened to expose her dirty laundry on social media

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Anele Mdoda says she has not spoken with her sisters in almost 30 years
Anele Mdoda opened up about her strained relationship with her sisters. Images: zintathu
Source: Instagram

Anele Mgudlwa (née Mdoda) has broken her silence on her estrangement from her sisters, and her words have left Mzansi with a lot to process.

During the first episode of her Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows, which officially premiered on 13 November 2026, the radio personality was candid with her bridesmaids during an outing, telling them that sharing blood does not automatically mean you have to like someone.

The star disclosed that she and her sisters are "heading towards 30 years" without speaking.

Read also

Anele Mdoda and Husband Buzza Spark Debate over Their Body Language in Viral TikTok Video

Anele has a long-documented falling out with her sisters, including actress Thembisa Nxumalo, as well as Unathi and Zamalisa, all of whom were notably absent from her 2025 wedding celebrations.

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Social media weighed in on Anele Mdoda's relationship with her sisters, Thembisa, Unathi and Zamalisa
Social media weighed in on Anele Mdoda's relationship with her sisters, Thembisa, Unathi and Zamalisa. Image: Zamedyzamzam/ X zintathu/ Instagram, Zamedyzamzam/ X
Source: UGC

Anele's sisters vs Buzza's mother

The Netflix special deliberately shines a light on tense family moments in the lead-up to the wedding, including the strained relationship between Anele's husband, Prince Bonelela "Buzza James" Mgudlwa, and his mother. Anele noted that despite that tension, it was still essential for Buzza's mother to attend the wedding because of the love between mother and son.

She drew a sharp contrast when it came to her own sisters, explaining that the same logic simply did not apply.

"It's not important for my sisters to be there because there is no love there," she said.

Speaking on whether the love could ever return, Anele did not close the door entirely but was honest about where things stand right now.

"Will it come back? Maybe. But right now, there isn't," she added.

The timing of Anele's comments is significant. The episode dropped just days after her sister Zamalisa took to social media to accuse Anele of airing their family's private matters publicly. Zamalisa warned that she was prepared to expose Anele's dirty laundry as retaliation for what she described as constant "harassing and lying" about their family.

Read also

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James share their first Christmas plans as newlyweds

Anele Mdoda opened up about her strained relationship with her siblings
Anele Mdoda spoke about her relationship with her siblings. Image: zintathu
Source: Instagram

Social media weighs in on the unfolding drama

Online users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the tense family dynamics.

KatekoMadalane related to Anele's experience:

"I agree with Anele on this one! I get along with all my siblings but there were moments (a few years) where I wasn't talking to some of them, and life went on. Life will continue, shem and therefore, it's important to always know that family is really the people you choose."

lindu_buhle kept it short:

"Yoh, this is so sad."

BonoloN84709 joked:

"Yhu, that other sister is about to crash out on X today."

BookkeeperSA1 added:

"I relate to Anele so much."

Watch a video of the episode below.

Anele and Buzza's body language raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Anele Mdoda and her husband, Buzza James.

Read also

Nadia Jaftha shares first kiss video from wedding to Reece Meyer

The clip divided viewers over the couple's body language and dynamic, with many people believing that one party was more in love than the other.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Moroba Maepa avatar

Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za

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Anele MdodaThembisa Mdoda
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