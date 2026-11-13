Anele Mdoda opened up about her estrangement from her sisters on the first episode of her wedding special, Stars and Vows

The Netflix special premiered on 13 November 2026 and highlights tense family moments leading up to her wedding

Anele's comments come days after her sister Zamalisa publicly threatened to expose her dirty laundry on social media

Anele Mdoda opened up about her strained relationship with her sisters. Images: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mgudlwa (née Mdoda) has broken her silence on her estrangement from her sisters, and her words have left Mzansi with a lot to process.

During the first episode of her Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows, which officially premiered on 13 November 2026, the radio personality was candid with her bridesmaids during an outing, telling them that sharing blood does not automatically mean you have to like someone.

The star disclosed that she and her sisters are "heading towards 30 years" without speaking.

Anele has a long-documented falling out with her sisters, including actress Thembisa Nxumalo, as well as Unathi and Zamalisa, all of whom were notably absent from her 2025 wedding celebrations.

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Social media weighed in on Anele Mdoda's relationship with her sisters, Thembisa, Unathi and Zamalisa. Image: Zamedyzamzam/ X zintathu/ Instagram, Zamedyzamzam/ X

Source: UGC

Anele's sisters vs Buzza's mother

The Netflix special deliberately shines a light on tense family moments in the lead-up to the wedding, including the strained relationship between Anele's husband, Prince Bonelela "Buzza James" Mgudlwa, and his mother. Anele noted that despite that tension, it was still essential for Buzza's mother to attend the wedding because of the love between mother and son.

She drew a sharp contrast when it came to her own sisters, explaining that the same logic simply did not apply.

"It's not important for my sisters to be there because there is no love there," she said.

Speaking on whether the love could ever return, Anele did not close the door entirely but was honest about where things stand right now.

"Will it come back? Maybe. But right now, there isn't," she added.

The timing of Anele's comments is significant. The episode dropped just days after her sister Zamalisa took to social media to accuse Anele of airing their family's private matters publicly. Zamalisa warned that she was prepared to expose Anele's dirty laundry as retaliation for what she described as constant "harassing and lying" about their family.

Anele Mdoda spoke about her relationship with her siblings. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Social media weighs in on the unfolding drama

Online users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the tense family dynamics.

KatekoMadalane related to Anele's experience:

"I agree with Anele on this one! I get along with all my siblings but there were moments (a few years) where I wasn't talking to some of them, and life went on. Life will continue, shem and therefore, it's important to always know that family is really the people you choose."

lindu_buhle kept it short:

"Yoh, this is so sad."

BonoloN84709 joked:

"Yhu, that other sister is about to crash out on X today."

BookkeeperSA1 added:

"I relate to Anele so much."

Watch a video of the episode below.

Anele and Buzza's body language raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Anele Mdoda and her husband, Buzza James.

The clip divided viewers over the couple's body language and dynamic, with many people believing that one party was more in love than the other.

Source: Briefly News