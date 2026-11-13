Actor Moses Mabuza Embraces MCing Gigs Following 'Scandal!’s Cancellation
- Fan-favourite actor Moses Mabuza celebrates his latest role after exiting Scandal!
- Mabuza portrayed the character of businessman Thapelo 'Thapz' More on the soapie
- Fans of the show recently commented on the actor's new role and congratulated him
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Popular actor and content creator Moses Mabuza has announced his latest gig following his departure from e.TV's cancelled soapie Scandal!
Mabuza, who starred opposite Matthews Rantsoma, who played the role of a businessman, Thapelo More aka Thapz, reveals that he's an emcee at weddings.
The star, who was close friends with Tlhogi and Mdala on the soapie, shared photos and videos of his latest job.
The actor recently confirmed his latest gigs on his Instagram account.
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"Being a master of ceremonies is an extreme yet fantastic sport. Thank you to Mr and Mrs Bostander for this privilege and honour. Book me to MC your wedding!😁🕺🏾🥂," said the star.
Mabuza also stated on his Instagram account that he bagged an emcee event for a 10-year anniversary.
"When you beg Makoti to hire you as her MC again for every other event, including 10yrs anniversary. 🙂."
Scandal! fans react to the actor's gigs
Gcabab said:
"Ngiyazifela ke mina ngawe Taps ❤️❤️❤️."
Jojo_ntsoane wrote:
"Taps obe o nyaala or nne ole MC 😂," (Was Tapz MCing or was he getting married).
freddy_lamola replied:
"Stunning job as always, mchana."
pseletsompapea said:
"Pompi bathong 🔥🔥."
pamela_mhlungwane responded:
"Mshengu mshabalala🔥🔥🔥🔥."
andilez_favouritethings replied:
"So it's not you that was getting married? Siyabonga 🙌."
kulani_yzet wrote:
"But you owe us a video dancing😂."
lindibuthelezi replied:
"I miss this guy 😢😢😍."
kwanda_photography reacted:
"Oooh sis B😍😍😍😍what an amazing bride."
Scandal! fans slam eTV's latest telenovela The Four of Us
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV viewers recently criticised the show's latest TV show The Four of Us, which replaced Scandal!
The latest telenovela, which Tshedza Pictures produces, stars Sindi Dlathu, Sdumo Mtshali and Thembinkosi Mthembu.
Fans of the channel took to social media on 30 October 2026 to reveal that they are not interested in the new show.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za