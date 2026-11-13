Chris Pappas Inaugurated for Second Term as uMngeni Mayor After DA Wins 61% Vote Share
- DA councillor Chris Pappas was scheduled to be inaugurated as uMngeni Local Municipality mayor for a second term on Friday, 13 November 2026
- uMngeni is the only municipality in KwaZulu-Natal where the DA holds an outright majority, winning 10 of 13 wards in the 2026 elections
- Pappas credited the DA's growing support in uMngeni to five years of governance he says differed markedly from ANC and IFP-led municipalities
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KWAZULU-NATAL — Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Chris Pappas is returning to the helm of the uMngeni Local Municipality for a second term as mayor on Friday, 13 November 2026.
According to Eyewitness News, out of all municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), uMngeni is the sole council where the DA achieved an outright majority. The municipality is also among the first in the province to convene its first council sitting since the Electoral Commission declared the 2026 Local Government Election results.
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Pappas first DA mayor in KZN
Pappas initially took office in November 2021, becoming the first DA mayor to govern a KZN municipality after his party edged out opponents by 42 votes. In the 2026 municipal polls, the DA expanded its support from 48% to 61.24%. The party captured 10 of the municipality's 13 wards, including all four township wards, which gave it 15 of the 25 council seats. This outcome reversed a 2024 provincial election setback in which the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party had outpolled the DA in the area.
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Speaking to reporters, Pappas noted that the growth in voter backing stemmed from his administration's service delivery record over the previous five years. He stated that the DA proved to residents it offers an alternative style of governance compared to the African National Congress (ANC) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which run other KZN councils.
New council sworn in
Alongside Pappas, 14 fellow DA representatives are taking their oaths as uMngeni councillors on Friday. The opposition benches consist of five councillors from the MK Party, four from the ANC, and one from the IFP, filling out the 25-member council.
View a post dicussing Pappas' mayorship on X:
Hung councils dominate SA's 2026 LGE
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the 2026 local elections, where hung councils emerged as results were counted and the ANC recorded its lowest support since 1994.
With smaller parties positioned to shape coalition talks, the final outcomes could redraw political control across the country.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za