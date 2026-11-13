Siya Kolisi is already thinking about the Springboks' future and why the next generation must be ready to take over

The Springbok captain has explained why sharing years of experience could prove crucial when the senior stars move on

Several young players have joined the national set-up, but Kolisi believes their biggest lessons go beyond playing rugby

Siya Kolisi said that the current generation of Springboks won't be around forever and outlined the plan for the future. Image: Springboks

Source: Twitter

Siya Kolisi has looked beyond his own Springbok career, sharing an important message about the team's future and the responsibility of its senior players. The captain believes South Africa's success must continue long after the current generation has moved on, and he wants to ensure that younger players are ready to carry the responsibility.

Speaking on Thursday, 12 November 2026, Kolisi explained why experienced players must share what they have learnt rather than keep their knowledge to themselves.

"Coach Rassie [Erasmus] said from day one that winning, transformation and building squad depth is important," Kolisi said, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

"There will come a time when a lot of us are not here, but while we're here we are able to give to the players even if they're not playing."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

He explained that young players can learn simply by being part of the squad, attending training sessions and understanding how the Springboks operate.

Kolisi added that he would not keep his experience to himself if sharing it could help another player develop.

"I'm not going to sit here and keep the information I've learned to myself. If I can make Paul [de Villiers]'s life easier for the game, then I'll do it," he said.

Springboks' next generation gets an opportunity

The Springboks' approach to succession planning is reflected in Rassie Erasmus' selection of six uncapped players in his 37-man squad announced on 28 October.

Yaqeen Ahmed, Sebastian de Klerk, Luan Giliomee, Markus Muller, Riley Norton and Emmanuel Tshituka received their first senior national call-ups.

Ahmed, Giliomee, Muller and Tshituka had previously represented the SA A team against Zimbabwe. Norton had also featured for the Springboks against the Barbarians earlier in the season.

Siya Kolisi has explained why preparing the next generation matters as much as winning trophies. Image: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

Mzwandile Stick explains what the Springboks expect from youngsters

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick also explained that the selection process goes beyond a player's ability on the field.

"It's always been part of our plan to make sure that we keep on building squad depth. Sometimes people think you only learn between the four lines in the match 23," Stick said.

He explained that the coaching staff also assess whether newcomers can cope with the team's demanding training sessions and environment.

"We always say we don't select probably the best players in South Africa, but we select the players who are right for the environment," he added.

The Springboks beat Italy 66-7 on 7 November and face France in Paris on 13 November, before their meeting with Ireland on 21 November.

For the captain, a successful Springbok legacy will ultimately be measured by what the next generation can achieve with the knowledge passed down to them.

Siya Kolisi explains the Springboks' approach to France showdown

Briefly News also reported that Siya Kolisi had addressed the Springboks' preparations for their Nations Championship showdown against France at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The captain explained why South Africa would stick to its familiar approach despite Antoine Dupont's positional switch to flyhalf.

Source: Briefly News