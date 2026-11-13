The four men accused in the Donovan Marx farm attack withdrew their bail applications in the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on 13 November 2026

One of the accused is a former employee who reportedly worked on Marx's farm for five years before the brutal October attack

The case was postponed to 15 February 2027 as the court awaits cellphone records and ballistic reports

Donovan Marx farm attack: former employee and 3 other accused abandon bail. Images: Ian Cameron

Source: Facebook

NORTH WEST — The four men accused of brutally attacking North West farmer Donovan Marx have abandoned their bail applications. The accused, Phindile Nomngcayi, Thomas Motlhangtlhong, Mothoka Mathipa and Mokhema Maishane, appeared before the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Friday, 13 November 2026.

In a cruel twist, one of the accused, Nomngcayi, is a former employee of Marx. He reportedly worked for the farmer for five years and lived on his farm. The four men face several charges, including attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Their legal representatives confirmed in court that they would not be applying for bail. The case has been postponed to 15 February 2027 to allow the court to obtain cellphone records and ballistic reports.

Five suspects arrested following Donovan Marx farm attack

Police initially arrested five suspects in connection with the attack. However, one of them later turned state witness, and his case was not enrolled during the group's first court appearance.

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Marx, a 50-year-old cattle farmer from Syferfontein in North West, was attacked on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, just hours after his wife, Louise, had left for work.

The attackers allegedly stole three firearms from his safe before fleeing in a bakkie.

A farmworker who had been tied up during the ordeal managed to free himself and call for help.

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Marx discharged from hospital

Marx spent more than two weeks in intensive care following the brutal attack. He was finally discharged from hospital on Thursday, 12 November, bringing relief to the many South Africans who had been praying for his recovery.

His family described his survival and recovery as nothing short of a miracle from God. They also expressed their gratitude to South Africans for the overwhelming support and prayers they received throughout the ordeal.

Afriforum decares annual day against farm murders

Previously, Briefly News reported that civil rights organisation AfriForum has officially declared 1 December an annual global day against farm murders, with the first commemoration set to take place this year. The announcement was made on 9 November 2026 via AfriForum's verified X account, with the organisation stating that the day would henceforth be used to honour victims of farm attacks, support bereaved families, and raise international awareness about the persistent violence targeting rural communities across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News