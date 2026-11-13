Sphelele Luthuli Buys Brand-New White Mercedes-Benz, Mzansi Reacts to Luxury Flex
- South African actress Sphelele Luthuli showed off a brand-new white Mercedes-Benz at a dealership on 13 November 2026
- Luthuli posed next to her luxury vehicle in photos that quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow celebrities online
- Netizens flooded the comments to celebrate the actress, with many saying she deserves every bit of her success
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South African actress Sphelele Luthuli is giving Mzansi something to celebrate. On 13 November 2026, the star was photographed at a dealership posing next to a gleaming new white Mercedes-Benz, and the images quickly spread across social media.
The post, shared by X user @__T_touch on 13 November 2026, congratulated Luthuli on her new purchase and quickly attracted thousands of eyes.
Sphelele Luthuli's big purchase
Dressed and poised at the dealership, Luthuli looked every bit the picture of success standing beside her new luxury ride. The actress, who has built a steady career in South African television, appears to be reaping the rewards of her hard work, and her supporters could not be more thrilled.
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The post sent fans into a cheerful frenzy, with many rushing to the comments section to share their excitement and warm wishes for the star.
See the post that got Mzansi talking: Sphelele Luthuli's Mercedes-Benz dealership photo.
Netizens react to actress's new ride
Fans and followers flooded the replies with congratulatory messages. Below are some of the reactions:
@tholonayz: "🥳🥳🥳🥳"
@msmonakhisi: "Congratulations to her"
@Reginah_Thage: "Pretty girl in a Mercedes ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥congratulations to here"
@Pinkdoll_love: "Congratulations 🥂"
@Melo_Malebo: "Big Big W 🎉🎉🎉"
@Lush_Beauty1: "She deserves it fr, hard work finally paying off"
@Engineer_pretty: "The girls are winning 🎊🎊🎊"
Drake spoils women at his party
In a previous report from Briefly News, Canadian rapper Drake hosted the third edition of his invite-only Strong Women, Stronger Drinks event at Casa Loma in Toronto on 4 August.
Drake surprised female guests with staggering cash prizes, with some women walking away with as much as $100,000 each.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za