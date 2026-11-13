“You Look Like a Princess”: Nadia Jaftha Unveils Breathtaking Second Bridal Gown Wowing Mzansi
- Cape Town digital creator Nadia Jaftha shared a Facebook Reel showing off her second bridal look on her wedding day
- Jaftha married Reece Meyer on 11 November 2026, and fans called it the fairy-tale wedding of the year
- The video melted hearts online, with viewers flooding the comments to shower the newlyweds with love and blessings
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Cape Town digital creator Nadia Jaftha left the internet speechless after sharing a stunning video showing off her second wedding dress from her wedding to Reece Meyer. Nadia posted the Facebook reel on 12 November 2026, the day after her wedding, captioning it "11:11:26 💍👰🏽♀️ written in the stars ✨." The clip quickly caught fire online as fans gushed over the breathtaking bridal moment.
Nadia Jaftha's show-stopping second dress
The look Nadia unveiled in the video was a voluminous white satin ballgown with a strapless sweetheart neckline adorned with delicate floral appliqué and a Basque waist. She paired it with a cathedral-length veil trimmed with matching lace flowers, a sparkling diamond necklace and drop earrings, and styled her hair in soft Hollywood waves.
In the video, she is seen dancing playfully in brown sunglasses before the mood shifts to romantic sunset portraits. She poses in a golden mountain field and alongside her new husband in front of a vintage Rolls-Royce, the warm light making the whole scene feel like something out of a film.
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Watch Nadia's second bridal gown in the Facebook reel here.
Mzansi calls it the wedding of the century
The comments section filled up fast, with viewers declaring Jaftha the most beautiful bride they had seen all year and sending warm wishes to the couple.
@Lynne Hendricks said:
"You look like a princess."
@Charlene Cunningham wrote:
"Stunning Nadia! Congratulations ❤️."
@Sylvia Martin commented:
"The universe has spoken 🤝🤍🥂👸."
@Donovantania Jordaan declared:
"Most beautiful bride of the year ❤️🔥."
@Edith Wolmarans added:
"Absolutely beautiful!!"
@Merl Maria wrote:
"Wedding of the century! Congratulations, Nadia Jaftha. Blessings to you and Reece ❤️🔥🙏"
More articles about Nadia Jaftha's wedding
- Entrepreneur and digital creator Nadia Jaftha tied the knot with her business partner, Reece Meyer, in a private, dreamy outdoor ceremony in the Western Cape.
- Cape Town digital creator Nadia Jaftha shared a behind-the-scenes video unveiling the first of her three wedding outfits, a custom Ruberto Scholtz white lace mini dress with a satin ruffled shawl and sweeping train.
- Briefly News reported that newlywed Nadia shared a wedding-day transition video showing her and her bridal squad, including local celebrities, switching from pyjamas into their formal bridal and bridesmaid outfits.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za