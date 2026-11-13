Mathews Rantsoma took to Instagram to pitch himself for festive season bookings just days after speaking out about being blacklisted in the entertainment industry

The actor acknowledged that the year had been long and difficult but urged fans and event organisers to connect with him for special occasions

Supporters flooded the comments with words of encouragement and prayers for new doors to open for the star

Mathews Rantsoma appealed for festive season bookings days after speaking out about alleged blackballing in the entertainment industry. Image: Mathews Rantsoma

Source: Facebook

Mathews Rantsoma is not letting the tough year slow him down. Days after going public about being blackballed in the entertainment industry, the actor took to Instagram with a candid pitch, putting himself forward for festive season bookings and urging fans and event organisers to reach out. In the post, Rantsoma kept things real about how the year had treated him, while still managing to strike an upbeat tone.

"Hello bangani… here I am again… let's connect, man. Let's make special occasions even more special. The year has been long and difficult, but here we are… let's finish it together. Contact the numbers or email address and let's talk… let's make it extra special," he wrote.

Rantsoma's bold move after blacklisting claims

The timing of the post caught attention. Coming so soon after his public comments about being sidelined by the industry, the booking pitch reads as both a survival move and a statement of defiance. Rather than waiting for the phone to ring, Rantsoma went directly to his audience, turning his social media following into a potential client base for the holiday season.

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It is a candid glimpse into the reality many South African entertainers face, particularly those who have spoken out against powerful players in the industry. Work dries up, and the hustle becomes very public, very quickly.

See post here:

Supporters rally behind the actor

His followers showed up in the comments with warmth and encouragement.

@majesticdee called it:

"Magazi the blood."

@bhekuzaloh offered a simple but spirited:

"SPIRIT! 🙌"

@nyikomapeka greeted him with

"Nhlaks. 🙌"

@kamvalethu_zitho left one of the more heartfelt responses:

"God bless you, and may He provide, open new doors and bring bigger opportunities your way. May this next chapter be filled with growth, success and well-deserved blessings. Keep going! ❤️👏"

Matthews Rantsoma broke his silence on being blacklisted

SAFTA-nominated actor Matthews Rantsoma broke his silence in a TikTok video that went viral on 8 November 2026.

Rantsoma alleged that he was blackballed by the South African entertainment industry following his departure from Scandal!

Source: Briefly News